Benchmark Gensuite® Honored with the Bronze Stevie Award in the 2023 American Business Awards®

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmark Gensuite, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety & Sustainability solutions, is happy to announce that it is the recipient of the Bronze Stevie Award in the product innovation category, featuring Benchmark Gensuite’s Disclosure Director module (previously named ESG Director)Benchmark Gensuite’s Disclosure Director is a comprehensive digital hub for ESG data management and disclosure reporting that was developed and launched in 2021 to help users meet the challenges of compiling and disclosing investment-grade ESG data. This holistic digital ESG platform helps companies take charge of ESG data management, ensure data accuracy, track performance KPIs, and enable ESG impact. Disclosure Director can pull in data from any source—whether a functional system (HR, legal, etc.) or another Benchmark Gensuitesolution—and offers an intuitive interface with at-a-glance dashboard views of ESG activity and performance across the enterprise. Key frameworks and standards such as CDP, GRI, SASB, and TCFD are integrated directly into Disclosure Director, allowing companies to report their ESG performance easily and in alignment with ever-changing industry standards and stakeholder demands.The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program, which received more than 3700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries. There were a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, Best New Product, among others.“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.Details about the American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA . To learn about Benchmark Gensuite, visit www.benchmarkgensuite.com About Benchmark GensuiteBenchmark Gensuiteenables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.With intuitive, best-practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuiteplatform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuitewith their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.About Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.