CANADA, May 18 - From the Government of Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2023/05/canada-and-british-columbia-invest-in-north-coast-recycling-depot-upgrades.html

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, the Honourable Anne Kang, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs, and Barry Pages, Chair of North Coast Regional District, announced a joint investment of more than $1.5 million to support upgrades to the North Coast Recycling Depot.

This investment will enable structural, electrical, and lighting upgrades that will increase the recycling depot’s efficiency and capacity to process material. The project will also allow for the purchase and installation of two new balers, and the construction of an elevated loading dock. Once complete, project works will increase the capacity of the recycling depot by approximately 1,200 tonnes annually. The upgrades will ensure the proper disposal of waste, helping to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and protect the local environment.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

“Today’s investment represents our government’s commitment to investing in green infrastructure. Upgrading the recycling depot in the North Coast Regional District will support proper waste management and protect the beautiful natural environment that British Columbia is known for. We will continue to invest in projects that contribute to the health, ecological wellbeing, and sustainability of our communities.” —The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“Investments in green infrastructure keep our communities healthy, help maintain fragile ecosystems, and protect our unique environment. I’m proud to be working with Infrastructure Canada and the North Coast Regional District to support important upgrades to the North Coast Recycling Depot.” — The Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

“The North Coast Regional District is grateful to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for providing this much-needed contribution to the North Coast Recycling Depot. The North Coast Recycling Depot is a critical piece of infrastructure that supports recycling throughout the entire region. This contribution will increase the North Coast Recycling Depot’s efficiency and capacity to process and divert materials headed to the landfill, ultimately reducing waste and green house gas emissions.” — Barry Pages, Chair of North Coast Regional District

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $630,446 in this project, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $525,319, and North Coast the Regional District is contributing $420,351.

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today’s announcement, 97 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in British Columbia, with a total federal contribution of more than $530.8 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $258.6 million.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated links

