EBRD receives €40 million from the Netherlands for operations in Ukraine

The Netherlands, a founding member of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), is providing €40 million in grants to support the bank’s operations in Ukraine.

This follows a previous contribution of €72 million in grant support to an EBRD loan which benefits Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s electricity transmission company. This is helping the energy provider to ensure urgent repairs to infrastructure which has been heavily bombed during Russia’s war on the country. Furthermore, the Netherlands provided €25 million in guarantees to support private companies that operate in critical parts of Ukraine’s agricultural sector, including farming, food processing, transport, and imports.

“The Netherlands is part of a growing group of donors that have responded through the EBRD and provided financial and technical support to meet Ukraine’s most urgent needs during the war,” said a press release by the EBRD. “So far, some €1.5 billion has been generously made available to keep the Ukrainian economy going.”

