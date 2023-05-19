R&R Express named #74 on Transport Topic’s “Top 100 Logistics Companies” for 2023
R&R Express Family of Companies has been named to Transport Topic’s “Top 100 Logistics Companies” list.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES , May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- R&R Express Family of Companies has been named to Transport Topic’s “Top 100 Logistics Companies” list. R&R Express moved up 6 positions to rank at number 74 based on data through December 31, 2022.
R&R Express is proud to once again be included on this prestigious list. With the addition of R&R Global, and more recently the addition of LTR Load To Ride, we have brought more offerings, incredible industry talent, and extended capabilities to our Family of Companies. For over 40 years, R&R Express’s one purpose has been dedicated to being the best in class in the logistics industry and providing efficient solutions that meet our customers’ transportation requirements.
This annual list of the largest logistics providers in North America ranks companies on the basis of annual gross revenue generated by their logistics operations, including freight brokerage, freight forwarding, warehousing and distribution and asset-based dedicated contract carriage.
R&R Express is thankful for the unbelievable drivers, logisticians, sales and operation personnel and everyone in between. The R&R Express Family of Companies is made up of so many incredible people and we are in this position because of them.
More About R&R Express
For over 40 years, R&R Express has provided efficient, multi-mode solutions to meet every customer’s complex transportation needs with integrity. The R&R Express Family of Companies provides the technology, expertise, and the best personnel in the industry to move hundreds of thousands of shipments each year safely throughout North America and beyond.
For more information about R&R Express, visit https://www.shiprrexp.com.
