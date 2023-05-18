AMA Celebrates Graduates with Tribute to Medical School Class of 2023

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Medical Association (AMA) today announced a virtual celebration to honor the newest group of medical school graduates. The AMA Tribute to the Medical School Class of 2023, featuring some of the biggest names in medicine, will take place on Sunday, May 21 at 8:00pm ET and stream live here. The event will be hosted by Mike Varshavski, D.O. (“Doctor Mike”) and feature Anthony Fauci, M.D., CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, M.D., and AMA President Jack Resneck Jr., M.D. Speakers will share words of advice, encouragement and inspiration for new graduates.

Despite incredible challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic - on top of existing burdens like burnout and mounting prior authorization - this class of graduating medical students has remained steadfast in its dedication to patients and improving the health of the nation. With the U.S. facing a projected shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians within 11 years, according to The Complexities of Physician Supply and Demand: Projections From 2019 to 2034 (PDF), this is a crucial time to nurture and grow the physician community.

“Physicians today have a lot on our shoulders. This has always been true, but it is especially true now with so many external forces working to undermine trust in science, trust in health institutions, and trust in the advice of medical experts,” AMA President Jack Resneck Jr., M.D. wrote in a recent Leadership Viewpoint column. “I believe that physicians, and aspiring physicians, remain our best hope to create a future for health care that we all want. A health system that is efficient and accessible for all who need it. One that is rooted in science, evidence and the longstanding ethics that guide our profession.”

The AMA Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians is designed to protect the considerable investment students have already made in their career and advocate for them in future endeavors. The AMA is committed to supporting medical students today as the unified voice for physicians and physicians in training nationwide.

AMA Media & Editorial American Medical Association 312-464-4430 media@ama-assn.org