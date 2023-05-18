ECO Canada expands awareness and partnership opportunities to Trinidad and Guyana

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECO Canada, a leading environmental certification and training organization, has recently announced its plans to explore opportunities internationally. With over 30 years of experience in providing environmental workforce development solutions, ECO Canada aims to bring its expertise and knowledge to global markets. The organization is establishing partnerships with governments, academia, NGOs and other key stakeholders to deliver training, certification, and accreditation in various countries.



Kevin Nilsen, President and CEO of ECO Canada, will be traveling to Guyana and Trinidad on May 20-27, 2023, to discuss the expansion of ECO Canada’s international presence. Kevin brings more than 20 years of experience in developing and implementing sustainability initiatives and is committed to promoting environmental stewardship and workforce development. Under his leadership, ECO Canada has continued to expand its programs and services, including its international partnerships. Most recently the Canadian University Dubai (CUD) announced that the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health Management program was awarded Accreditation Status from ECO Canada.

Travelling with Kevin to the Caribbean is Dr. Yogendra Chaudhry, Vice President of Professional Services at ECO Canada. Yogendra oversees the development and delivery of professional services while providing strategic insight and technical support for environment and sustainability programs. He works closely with a diverse range of stakeholders including government, industry and professionals. With more than two decades of experience in Environment and Sustainability, he has worked in numerous countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and North America. Yogi holds a Ph.D. in Environmental Science and supports several Canadian and international academic institutions, standard-setting organizations, and industry associations.

ECO Canada's expansion is driven by the growing demand for sustainability and environmental stewardship, and it aims to provide the workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge to create a sustainable future. The organization's international expansion is expected to benefit not only the environment but also the economy and workforce by creating new job opportunities and promoting sustainable business practices.

The Caribbean region is facing significant environmental challenges, including those related to climate change and unsustainable use of natural resources. ECO Canada is exploring joining efforts to address these challenges and ensure sustainable social and economic growth in the region.

ECO Canada has many services to offer including its Environmental Professional (EP) Certification, Environmental Education Curriculum Accreditation through university education, BEAHR Program and other Training Services. With international efforts, it will enhance the organization's reputation and increase its credibility as a leader in environmental workforce development.

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practice are priorities. For the last 30 years, we’ve worked alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

