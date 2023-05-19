Salsa Fresca Brings its Spice to Thornwood

Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill, pictured here at their new Thornwood location, is set to captivate and delight residents beginning Friday, May 19th.

The fast-growing, fast-casual Mexican grill opens its 13th location in the Tri-state area

THORNWOOD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to savor the flavor of Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill, the locally owned chain that’s opening its doors in Thornwood, NY on Friday, May 19th. Salsa Fresca stands out from its competitors with its fresh foods prepared in-house, including all of its salsas: Salsa Verde, Corn Salsa, Salsa Fresca, Mild Salsa, Sweet Chipotle Salsa, and Spicy Habanero Salsa. Patrons of Salsa Fresca also receive free chips and housemade salsa with every meal - always - a perk other fast-Mexican chains don’t offer.

Eric Friedman, Salsa Fresca’s COO since 2021 and former Director of Operations at Chipotle, had heard of Salsa Fresca and was impressed by the brand’s vision, commitment to sustainability, and team dedication to preparing delicious, fresh food in each of its kitchens. Friedman quickly fell in love with the emerging company. He notes, "Having worked in multiple restaurants over the past 25 years, it is rare to find a restaurant that is not utilizing a central kitchen. Many restaurants have most of the food shipped in, already prepared, and simply ask the teams to re-heat and serve." In addition to making its range of salsas in-house, Salsa Fresca also grills chicken, roasts veggies, and braises pork and beef on-site, as well as makes its local-favorite queso daily in each restaurant.

Salsa Fresca’s menu offers a wide variety of meals, including sauces to entertain every palate, such as Cilantro Lime, Buttermilk Ranch, Mango Habanero, Citrus Chipotle Barbecue, Buffalo, and fan favorite Chipotle Aioli. From the popular Mexicali Blue Burrito to the Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla or the Fire on the Mountain Nachos, the one-of-a-kind combinations at Salsa Fresca keep every meal new and exciting.

To pair with its devotion to customers, Salsa Fresca invests wholeheartedly in its employees by sharing 20% of its profit to all staff alongside paid sick leave, paid holiday, and vacation time. Friedman loves recounting the story of Salsa Fresca’s first employee, Sarah Valdes, who was hired in 2008 as a cashier and rose to GM, Regional Manager, and now Director of New Restaurant Openings, trailblazing company growth efforts.

"We’re really focused on nurturing our business from the inside out. It starts with our team and we want to ensure they feel valued and motivated," says Salsa Fresca co-owner John Tucker. "As a result of our commitment to the quality of our team, we are able to deliver quality to our customers. Our mission has always been to provide fresh food you can trust, and we are incredibly proud to bring Salsa Fresca to the Thornwood community.”

Salsa Fresca currently operates restaurants in the New York towns of Lagrangeville, Carmel, Yorktown, Bedford Hills, Cross River, Peekskill Poughkeepsie, and Mamaroneck and in the Connecticut towns of Danbury, West Hartford, Westport, and Fairfield.. In addition to opening at 611 Columbus Ave Thornwood, NY, Salsa Fresca will open seven locations in Brewster, Fishkill, and Newburgh, NY along with Newington, Manchester, and Avon, CT.

You can reach Salsa Fresca here and follow along with their delectable journey on Instagram.