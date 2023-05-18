Glow Global Events Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Event Management

Glow Global Events celebrates 25 years in the event industry business, executing some of the best events for some of your favorite companies.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glow Global Events, the award-winning event management agency, is proud to announce its 25th anniversary. Founded in 1998 as Glow Media & Marketing, Inc., the agency rebranded in 2017 as Glow Global Events. Glow Global Events has emerged as an industry leader in providing innovative event management services including corporate conferences, meetings, non-profit galas, fundraisers, product launches, and incentive trips.

Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Cheryl Gentry, Glow Global Events has experienced phenomenal growth in the last few years, expanding its team and working with some of the biggest brands in the world. The company is dedicated to excellence, innovation, and creativity, which has led to recognition and awards from top organizations and publications.

▪2021 Most Influential People in Events, Bizbash

▪2020 Ranked No.145, Inc. 500, Fastest Growing Companies in America

▪2019 Nominated MBDA/US Dept of Commerce, Minority Professional Services Firm of the year.

▪Named 2019 and 2018 Top 500 People in Events, BizBash

▪2018 Judge for American Airlines Platinum Awards

▪Named 2018 40 over 40 in Event Management (Senior Planners Industry Network)

▪Named 2017 Top Influential Women in Meetings (Smart Meetings Magazine)

"We strive for excellence, staying abreast of ever-evolving industry trends and technologies to ensure successful events every single time," says Gentry. "Our team is passionate about creating outstanding experiences that engage audiences and strengthen our clients' brands. As we look back at this incredible milestone of success, we are dedicated to serving our customers with excellence, innovation, and creativity, and I can’t wait to see the future possibilities.”

As part of our 25th-anniversary celebration, we are proud to share the success stories of just a few of our most groundbreaking projects over the last quarter-century. From facilitating virtual discussion forums in multiple languages to producing a series of highly-anticipated and multi-city events, we have created truly unique events that have engaged millions around the world through engagement, digital media, and other interactive platforms.

ABOUT GLOW GLOBAL EVENTS

Glow Global Events is an award-winning event experiential and event management agency. We offer a full scope of event-management services, from concept and ideation, planning and activation, attendee engagement to post-event reporting. Delivering high-quality events within budget, offering proactive event services and practical advice using our proven processes.