TalkingParents Featured on Hit Lifestyle Television Show, BELatina

Series focused on giving multicultural families access to tools and tips that make their lives better highlights co-parenting communication service, TalkingParents.

/EIN News/ -- Fort Walton Beach, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of a series focused on giving multicultural families access to tools and tips that make their lives better, the nationally recognized co-parenting app, TalkingParents, was recently featured on an episode of BELatina on Lifetime. In this episode, host Karent Sierra, TalkingParents Founder Stephen Nixon, and Director of Marketing Heather Ruiz explore why effective communication is essential after separation and how TalkingParents helps.

The segment was initially inspired by a Senior Producer for BELatina, Julie Cachimbo, who went through a highly contentious three-and-a-half-year divorce herself. Cachimbo says that after 13 years of marriage involving physical, emotional, mental, and verbal abuse, she decided enough was enough for the sake of her young children. Now, Cachimbo is on a personal mission to help families in similar situations, and she believes TalkingParents can be a positive solution.

“When you’re in a situation where communication has not only just broken down between both parents, but you have concerns about the intentions of the other parent, that’s when you want to start documenting. It’s not to prove that the other parent is bad or malicious, but ultimately to protect these children.”

-Julie Cachimbo, Senior Producer, BELatina

If you missed the BELatina episode on Lifetime, it is available to watch here. It also airs again on Friday, May 19th, at 6:30 a.m. PST/ET on FYI and at 7:30 a.m. PST/ET on History En Espanol.

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

