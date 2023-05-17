Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo

CANADA, May 17 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Kim Jin-pyo, as part of the Prime Minister’s visit to the Republic of Korea (Korea).

The Prime Minister and the Speaker reaffirmed the strength of Canada and Korea’s strategic partnership, as well as our shared commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. They spoke about the importance of close ties and friendships in addressing pressing challenges like climate change, energy security, the impact of the pandemic, and Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine. They also highlighted the importance of strengthening democracy and the rules-based international order. They agreed on the importance of improving regional security – including through North and Indo-Pacific partnerships – and working toward a denuclearized, peaceful, and prosperous Korean Peninsula.

Highlighting their two countries’ growing and dynamic trade and investment relationship, the two leaders underscored the mutual benefits of the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement and committed to continue working closely together to grow our economies and create good middle-class jobs in both countries.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Korea marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and Korea, a relationship rooted in rich and deep historic and people-to-people ties, including through Canada’s historic contributions to the Korean War.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Speaker Kim agreed on the importance of continued exchanges between our respective parliaments in bolstering our democratic institutions, friendship, and people-to-people ties. Prime Minister Trudeau and Speaker Kim agreed to remain in close contact, to continue to foster collaboration between our governments and countries.