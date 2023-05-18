Ride Into The Heart Of Courage And Unwavering Determination In “Hannah’s Chance”
Connie Squiers weaves a touching tale of unyielding fortitude, unwavering perseverance, and optimism amidst the oddest situationsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In times of doubt, one can find solace and companionship in their pet animals, particularly in the majestic form of horses. Their unwavering loyalty and gentle nature can inspire one to keep pushing towards their dreams, reminding them that they are never alone on their journey towards success. In Connie Squiers' book, this profound connection is beautifully portrayed, exemplifying the drive that can surmount any obstacle and attain greatness.
Hannah’s Chance is a breathtakingly beautiful account of a girl's unbreakable spirit and the remarkable bond she shares with her Paso Fino stallion named Chance. The story chronicles Hannah's journey as she copes with the loss of her right leg due to an illness and her determination to rebuild her life. Despite the overwhelming odds, she refuses to let go of her dream and her unwavering determination and faith prove to be her guiding light. Hannah and Chance's relationship is unbreakable, forged through mutual trust and love.
Driven by her love for horses, author Connie Squiers decided to channel her creative energies into writing a book that would celebrate the majesty and beauty of these magnificent animals while at the same time exploring the tenets of her faith. Her book manages to explore themes of faith and spirituality in a manner that is both profound and relatable.
It has received high praise from readers on Amazon, one review wrote, “I liked the book because it shows the strength and resilience of a young girl who always looked at the positive side of things and used it as a tool to overcome physical and emotional challenges and embrace life with its ups and downs..."
Another review added, "A wonderful and very well-written book that is a must-read for horse lovers and believers alike!"
For anyone with a love for Paso Fino stallions or seeking inspiration to overcome life's obstacles, this book is a must-read. Be sure to secure a copy on Amazon and other online bookstores.
