Pawtucket Signs Learn365RI Municipal Compact, Commits to Increasing Out-of-School Learning Opportunities

RHODE ISLAND, May 18 - PAWTUCKET, RI – Governor Dan McKee and Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien today signed the Learn365RI Municipal Compact.

"I believe every Rhode Islander has a role to play in helping to improve educational outcomes for children across the state and I thank Mayor Don Grebien and the City of Pawtucket for their commitment to this initiative," said Governor McKee.

"Providing a quality education, both in and outside of the classroom has always been a priority of my administration." said Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien. "While we are proud to be welcoming a brand new high school in the next few years, it is important that we recognize and emphasize all areas of learning in order to provide the best quality of life and education for our students. I look forward to collaborating with the McKee Administration, the Pawtucket School Department, the Pawtucket Teachers' Alliance, and the other municipalities involved in this important education initiative."

Learn365RI seeks to improve student learning outcomes to reach Massachusetts levels in three key metrics: RICAS math and English Language Arts scores, student attendance, and FAFSA completion.

Pawtucket is the seventh community to commit to partnering with the state to improve student achievement levels through increasing out-of-school learning time- joining Newport, Bristol, East Providence, East Greenwich, Providence, and Warren.

