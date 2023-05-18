­­­­­Governor McKee Nominates Jonathan Womer for Department of Administration Director

RHODE ISLAND, May 18 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced that he has selected Jonathan Womer as his nominee to serve as the next Director of the Department of Administration (DOA). Womer will replace Brian Daniels, who has served as Acting DOA Director since April following the departure of James E. Thorsen. The Governor will submit Womer's name to the Rhode Island Senate for advice and consent.

"With years of experience in state government and a vast knowledge of the budget process here in Rhode Island, Jonathan Womer is the right choice to lead the Department of Administration," said Governor McKee. "Our Administration is excited to welcome him back in this new position."

"I am honored to be nominated as DOA Director and am excited for the opportunity to serve the State of Rhode Island," said Womer.

Womer was previously Director of the Office of Management and Budget until his resignation in 2021 for a position at The Policy Lab at Brown University. Prior to that, Womer worked in various roles in North Carolina state government, including Deputy Director for Management and Chief Information Officer, as well as Associate Vice President for Finance and Economic Analysis at The University of North Carolina.

Both from University of Michigan, Ann Harbor, Womer earned a Master of Science in Information and a Master of Public Policy. He also received his BA from Duke University.

Womer will oversee DOA, which provides supportive services to all Rhode Island departments and agencies for the effective coordination and direction of state programs within a changing administrative and fiscal environment, while ensuring accountability of and value for public dollars.

The Department also provides policy direction for executive leadership in financial and administrative matters and is responsible for the statewide implementation of policy decisions affecting the organization and the delivery of services. Principal responsibilities of the Department include developing and administering the state budget; determining and maintaining standard specifications for purchases, contracts, bids, and awards for state purchases; maintaining and procuring state facilities; administering the statewide planning program; and managing the personnel of state departments and agencies.

