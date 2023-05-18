NEW Business Communication Software Company raises $280,000 and Partners with The University of Denver

Butterflye Solutions Communication Software

DENVER, CO, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Butterflye Solutions, a leading provider of innovative change communications software solutions, announced today that they have raised $280,000 in their pre-seed round from daFUND and various angel investors. The funding will be used to accelerate the development and commercialization of butterflye's cutting-edge technologies.

"We are thrilled to have received this investment from daFUND and our angel investors," said James Martin, CEO of Butterflye Solutions. "This funding will allow us to continue building out our platform and expand our reach to more customers."

“Communication in business is and will continue to be key to making businesses operate properly – and even more so to improving business results of companies. This is why we are very excited to support the stellar team of butterflye on their mission with our investment,” explained Darko Butina, General Partner of daFUND.

In addition to the funding, Butterflye Solutions has announced a new partnership with the University of Denver. As part of the partnership, butterflye will be working with DU students over the 2023/24 academic year to give back to the community and provide valuable experience to the next generation of business and technical leaders. The project is being supported by the Colorado Universities Innovation Council that will also be providing students with scholarship awards for their participation.

"We are excited to partner with The University of Denver and provide opportunities for their students to work with us on this exciting launch of a Software as a Service business communications product," added Martin. "It's a win-win for both of us."

Butterflye Solutions has also announced that they are moving out of beta development and into their official product launch and early adopter program. The company is now looking for partners to come on board at subsidized pricing. "We are looking for partners who share our vision of using technology to drive innovation," said Martin. "We believe that our platform can help businesses of all sizes to streamline their operations, enhance customer transparency and drive growth."

Butterflye Solutions is committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of today's businesses. With the new funding and partnerships, the company is poised for continued growth and success.