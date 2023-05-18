Press Releases

05/18/2023

Governor Lamont Statement on the Retirement of ECSU President Dr. Elsa Núñez

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the announcement made this morning that Dr. Elsa Núñez plans on retiring from her role as president of Eastern Connecticut State University, which she has held for the last 18 years:

“Dr. Núñez has made a lasting impact at Eastern Connecticut State University. Her leadership has strengthened the university’s connections with the local community, including through efforts to ensure that our public higher education institutions are providing students with the skills they need to succeed at in-demand jobs. Throughout my tenure as governor, she has partnered with our administration on several initiatives and has been a vocal advocate on behalf of students and their ability to access and pursue high-quality, higher education opportunities. I thank her for her friendship and her many years of public service on behalf of Connecticut’s higher education system, and I wish her nothing but the very best on this well-earned and exciting new chapter in her life.”