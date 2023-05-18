Ron Cadman and Investar USA Unveil Plans for 113-Unit Residential Multifamily Property in Vibrant Downtown Las Vegas
Investar USA, has obtained Land Use Entitlements for an exciting residential multifamily project in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, CANADA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Investar USA, co-led by real estate industry veteran Ron Cadman, has obtained Land Use Entitlements for an exciting residential multifamily project in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.
Encompassing 0.6 acres, this visionary development will showcase 113 thoughtfully designed studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, accompanied by top-notch amenities including a fitness center, spacious patios, and modern conveniences. With three levels of covered parking, state-of-the-art smart home technology, solar recovery systems, EV charging stations, and contemporary decor, this development is set to elevate the vibrant district of downtown Las Vegas.
Downtown Las Vegas has undergone a remarkable transformation since 2012, with the city proactively implementing revitalization efforts to enhance the downtown core. One notable project is the ongoing East Fremont Street's Project Enchilada, which aims to create inviting greenspaces, improved illumination, and streetscape beautification. The continued growth of the downtown core is further propelled by a wave of new commercial and residential developments, revitalizing the vibrant Arts District.
Mr. Cadman recently shared his insights on the prevailing housing shortage, stating, "Having actively engaged in the market since 2019, we are well aware that Downtown Las Vegas has a significantly higher demand for housing than the current supply can meet. We are confident in our ability to contribute to this cause by introducing a thoughtfully designed development, offering a diverse range of unit types catering to various housing preferences, complemented by a notable range of amenities that strongly connect with the target audience.”
Background on Real Estate Investment Firm Investar USA
Investar USA is a dynamic real estate development and investment firm focused on revitalizing and developing multifamily communities across the southern United States. Their expertise lies in acquiring, renovating, repositioning, developing, and managing real estate properties.
The company demonstrated its prowess in the single-family for rent market by acquiring over 300 homes in Arizona's Greater Phoenix area between 2008 and 2012, utilizing its own management system and acquisition model. Since then, Investar USA has expanded its focus to multifamily repositioning and rental, successfully acquiring multiple apartment complexes in Arizona, Nevada, and Texas.
About Ron Cadman
With over three decades of experience in the real estate industry, Ron Cadman is a recognized figure known for his innovative approach to investment. He is particularly enthusiastic about the build-to-rent strategy, which involves acquiring land and constructing apartment communities to secure capital growth and generate passive income. Cadman's expertise extends to renovating existing properties to increase their financial value. His innovative ideas and knack for identifying opportunities, particularly during the challenging period of the Great Recession, have played a pivotal role in Investar USA's success. As a real estate investor in the United States and Canada, Cadman consistently aims to maximize cash flow, generate strong returns, and support fellow investors in leveraging residential construction opportunities.
Ron Cadman
Investar USA
