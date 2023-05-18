Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Size Expected to Reach $1,876.75 Million by 2027

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) market experienced significant growth in recent years. In 2019, the market size was valued at $1,212.94 million. It is projected to reach $1,876.75 million by 2027, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2019 to 2027.

This growth can be attributed to several factors such as technological advancements in endoscopic procedures, increasing prevalence of biliary and pancreatic diseases, and a rising geriatric population prone to these conditions.

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures like ERCP, which offer reduced recovery time and enhanced patient comfort, is also contributing to the market's expansion. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding early diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders is driving the demand for ERCP procedures.

It is worth noting that these market projections are based on historical data and market trends up until 2021. Factors such as evolving healthcare regulations, technological breakthroughs, and unforeseen events can impact the actual market size and growth rate.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

AMBU INC., BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY, BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION., CONMED CORPORATION., COOK GROUP INCORPORATION, HOBBS MEDICAL, INC., FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION., MEDTRONIC PLC., OLYMPUS CORPORATION, TELEMED SYSTEM, INC.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐑𝐂𝐏) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

By PRODUCT TYPE:

1. Endoscopes: These are flexible or rigid tubes with a light and camera at the tip, used to visualize the biliary and pancreatic ducts during ERCP procedures.

2. Endotherapy Devices: These include a range of devices used for therapeutic interventions during ERCP, such as sphincterotomes, lithotripters, stents, cannulas, forceps, snares, catheters, guiding wires, balloons, baskets, and others.

3. Imaging Devices: These devices provide imaging support during ERCP procedures, including fluoroscopy systems, X-ray machines, and other imaging modalities.

4. Energy Devices: These devices utilize energy sources like lasers or electrosurgical techniques to aid in therapeutic interventions during ERCP.

5. Others: This category may include additional devices, instruments, or accessories used in ERCP procedures.

By APPLICATION:

1. Biliary Sphincterotomy: This involves the incision or cutting of the biliary sphincter to improve bile flow.

2. Biliary Dilatation: It refers to the widening or dilation of the narrowed or obstructed biliary ducts.

3. Biliary Stenting: This involves the placement of stents in the biliary ducts to maintain their patency and facilitate bile flow.

4. Pancreatic Sphincterotomy: It involves the incision or cutting of the pancreatic sphincter to improve pancreatic duct drainage.

5. Pancreatic Duct Dilatation: It refers to the widening or dilation of the narrowed or obstructed pancreatic duct.

6. Pancreatic Duct Stenting: This involves the placement of stents in the pancreatic duct to maintain its patency and facilitate pancreatic juice flow.

By END USER:

1. Hospitals & Clinics: These are the primary healthcare settings where ERCP procedures are performed.

2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers: These outpatient facilities provide surgical procedures, including ERCP, without the need for hospitalization.

3. Others: This category may include specialized medical centers, research institutions, and other healthcare facilities.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐄𝐑𝐂𝐏) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝:

1. North America: This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and high awareness about gastrointestinal disorders, contributing to the growth of the ERCP market.

2. Europe: This region encompasses France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Russia, and the rest of Europe. Europe has a significant market presence for ERCP procedures, driven by a large patient population, favorable reimbursement policies, and the presence of key market players.

3. Asia-Pacific: This region comprises China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific ERCP market is expected to witness substantial growth due to increasing healthcare expenditure, a rising geriatric population, and the adoption of advanced endoscopic techniques in countries like Japan and South Korea.

4. LAMEA: This region includes Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, and the rest of LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The LAMEA region is anticipated to experience steady growth in the ERCP market, supported by improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare awareness, and the presence of a large patient pool.

