Toll Brothers Announces Last Chance to Build a New Home in Del Mar Mesa Estates in San Diego

Only five home sites remain in this exclusive luxury estate community featuring award-winning Toll Brothers architecture

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to own a new home at its Del Mar Mesa Estates luxury home community in the Del Mar Mesa area of San Diego, California. Only five home sites remain available to build a dream home in this intimate community of just 25 luxury estate-sized homes.



Del Mar Mesa Estates by Toll Brothers is beautifully situated in San Diego, offering incredible views, proximity to the city, easy access to hiking and biking trails, and located just minutes from the beach. Prospective home buyers can choose from three distinct home designs with award-winning architecture and gorgeous Spanish, Italianate, and Coastal Contemporary exterior styles that will define the stunning streetscape of this community. The single- and two-story home designs range from 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 baths, and 4,765 to 6,040 square feet of luxury living space. Every home in the community has been thoughtfully designed to showcase the structural options ideal for its home site location. Homes prices start at $3,990,000.





Residents of Del Mar Mesa Estates will enjoy coastal living with Torrey Pines State Beach less than 6 miles away. The nature preserves in the surrounding areas provide an incredible feel and easy access to outdoor activities including hiking and biking at Rancho Penasquitos Preserve and Elizabeth Rabbit Community Park. Residents have access to award-winning public and private schools, the 5 and 56 freeways, and local shopping and dining in nearby Del Mar.

“We invite home buyers to explore this incredible community and be inspired by the possibilities of the luxury lifestyle offered at Del Mar Mesa Estates,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “There has been tremendous interest in this community, and with just five home sites remaining, time is running out to own a new luxury home in this ideal San Diego location.”

This community is open for sale by appointment only. For more information on Del Mar Mesa Estates by Toll Brothers visit DelMarMesaEstates.com or call 866-232-1631.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ed40ebb-91c8-4b51-a019-0e2f37dcb37d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3ebf039-29d8-42f1-acb8-2804a8dfbcca

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)