NYF Recruits Innocean CCO Jason Sperling as NYF Auto Show Executive Jury President; Auto Show Executive Jury Announced

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA , May 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals® Advertising Awards announced Jason Sperling, CCO of Innocean USA as the Jury President of NYF's Auto Show Executive Jury Known in the industry as an expert at automotive advertising and an industry trailblazer, Jason Sperling previously served as executive creative director of Meta's Reality Labs. He brings 20 years of advertising experience working for prominent international brands including Apple, Meta, TikTok, Amazon, Disney Pixar, Honda, and UNICEF to the jury panel.As 2023 NYF Auto Show Executive Jury President, Jason is at the helm of an international panel of award-winning executives recruited from best-of-class agencies working within the automotive advertising space. This group of innovative creatives known for their ability to drive results for prominent auto brands will together judge all entries submitted into NYF's newest category group "NYF Auto Show."Innocean signed on with New York Festivals as a sponsor of this new category group that shines a spotlight on creative automotive advertising. In addition to the partnership with NYF on their latest content series, "First is Everything," Innocean's creative team crafted a series of animated ads celebrating automotive that NYF is running on social media."We're grateful that Jason Sperling will bring his extensive automotive experience and industry insights to the Auto Show Executive Jury. As Jury President his leadership and perspective are truly an asset," said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Awards Competitions."NYF Auto Show" honors NYC's long history of hosting one of the most important global auto shows and celebrates the unique and ever-shifting area of automotive advertising. As the automotive industry experiences massive disruption, agencies' roles are changing, this new category group honors their ability to chase edges and break new ground.2023 NYF Auto Show Executive JuryJury President: Jason Sperling, CCO, Innocean USA• Diana Caverly, Global Chief Strategy Officer, MRM USA• Matthias Harbeck, CCO & Partner, St Elmo's Germany• Ralf Heul, CCO & Partner, Grabarz and Partner Germany• Max Lederer, Chief Innovation Officer, Jung von Matt Germany• Ryan McManus, CCO, Ford North NA, VMLY&R USA"The impressive NYF Auto Show jury panel of world-class advertising experts will guarantee that creative work submitted into these new automotive-centric categories will be judged thoughtfully with knowledge of the industry," said Scott Rose."First is Everything"New York Festivals and Innocean have launched a brand new content partnership, "First is Everything," a series dedicated to impressive "Firsts" in Automotive.In the premiere episode, series host and Innocean's Creative Director Joe Reynoso sits down with Jason Sperling, Chief Creative Officer for Innocean USA. Together they explore Jason's pre-creative career, his early days at Apple, including Apple's "Mac vs. PC," a campaign known for setting the standard for 21st century advertising, his transition from tech to automotive, what it is about automotive that lights the fire and more. View the insightful episode: HERE Stay tuned for additional 2023 NYF Advertising Awards Jury Announcements.The FINAL FINAL deadline to enter the 2023 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is May 26th, 2023.

