Reminder of Spring/Summer Book Study Opportunities: ‘Social Emotional Playbook,’ and ‘This Is Your Brain On Stereotypes’

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is offering Read Them Your Way book studies on two different titles this spring and summer.

The Social Emotional Playbook, written by Douglas Fisher, Nancy Frey and Dominque Smith is described by publisher Corwin as an “interactive playbook (which) provides the language, moves and evidence-based advice you need to nurture social and emotional learning in yourself, your students and your school.” The book is divided into six modules. This text is designed for educators.

This Is Your Brain On Stereotypes written by Tanya Lloyd Kyi and illustrated by Drew Shannon is described by publisher Kids Can Press as being, “an essential overview of the science behind stereotypes, from why our brains form them to how recognizing them can help us be less biased…This timely and hopeful book addresses the issues of discrimination, racism, sexism, ableism, and homophobia and offers concrete suggestions on how to make change. It uses scientific inquiry and loads of relatable and interesting examples to explore these uncomfortable topics in age-appropriate ways. Chapters, sidebars, and colorful illustrations break the text into manageable chunks. Besides the many ways this book could be used to inspire frank and in-depth discussions on the importance of addressing stereotypes and bias, it also links to many science and social studies curriculum topics. Backmatter includes an extensive list of sources, suggestions for further reading and an index.” This text is designed for educators and is recommended for students 11 and up.

Read Them Your Way

Choose to organize a professional community read. Maine DOE facilitation of a live, interactive, inquiry based discussion is available. Discussions of The Social Emotional Learning Playbook would be facilitated over six weeks, one week per module. Discussions of This Is Your Brain On Stereotypes would be facilitated over one session. Read individually, at your own pace, and post your thinking on a shared jamboard with other education professionals across Maine. Comment on the thoughts of others w/ MDOE moderation. Read on your own and join in a live discussion. One session LIVE, interactive, inquiry based discussions of The Social Emotional Learning Playbook will be hosted by the MDOE at 4pm on 6/1, 6/29, 7/20 & 8/17. Register here. Breakout groups will be by module, as engagement allows.

will be hosted by the MDOE at 4pm on 6/1, 6/29, 7/20 & 8/17. Register here. Breakout groups will be by module, as engagement allows. One session LIVE, interactive, inquiry based discussions of This Is Your Brain On Stereotypes will occur at 4pm on 5/31, 6/28, 7/19 and 8/16. Register here. Breakout groups will be used depending on engagement.

Contact hours are available for all opportunities.

Questions? Please contact Sarah Norsworthy, SEL Implementation Specialist at sarah.norsworthy@maine.gov.