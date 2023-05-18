Subscribe to the Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Newsletter 

Are you looking for ways to enhance your instructional practices and transfer your students’ learning to the next level? Look no further.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction team has created a monthly newsletter that you can subscribe to. This newsletter will highlight innovative interdisciplinary classroom resources and upcoming professional learning opportunities.

To subscribe, click the link below, fill in your contact information, and click “Interdisciplinary Instruction” in the “Subscribe me to” section where you will also find an array of other content-specific newsletters you can subscribe to. When the Interdisciplinary Instruction Team publishes a new newsletter, it will automatically arrive in your inbox.

Subscribe here (Please note that if you are already subscribed to Maine DOE publications like the Maine DOE Update or other newsletters we publish, when you submit your information you will be redirected to updated your preferences.)

For further information or questions, reach out the Maine DOE’s Interdisciplinary Instruction Team by contacting Kathy Bertini at kathy.bertini@maine.gov.