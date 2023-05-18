Global Compound Horse Feedstuff Market is Likely to Cross a worth of US$ 11,797.3 Million by 2033 at 4.5% CAGR during 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

As per Future Market Insights’ (FMI) analysis, the United States will remain a leading market for compound horse feedstuff. It is likely to exhibit a growth rate of 3.3% CAGR during the projection period. By 2033, the United States compound horse feedstuff industry is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,840.6 Million. Rising interest in equine sports is a key factor that is expected to fuel compound horse feedstuff demand in the country.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Compound Horse Feedstuff Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,354.7 Million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, global demand for compound horse feedstuffs is likely to soar at 4.5% CAGR. Total market value at the end of 2033 is projected to reach US$ 11,797.3 Million.



Rising popularity of equestrian sports and increasing demand for high-nutritional animal feeds are key factors driving the market.

The equine industry represents a multi-billion industry that is continuously thriving. The equine industry is vital for the economies of various countries. This includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and others.

Check your sample report available in PDF format @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17238

Expansion of the equine industry globally in turn is creating high demand for compound horse feedstuff and the trend is expected to continue through 2033.

Rising popularity of horse racing and the usage of horses in Olympic and equestrian games are likely to create lucrative opportunities for compound horse feedstuff manufacturers.

Horses require a high amount of nutrients in their feed to enhance their work capacity. Consumption of products such as compound feedstuff improves health and performance of horses. Hence, owners are showing a keen interest in feeding their horse compound feeds. This in turn is boosting the market.

Additional ingredients could benefit by increasing the functional properties of the feed. Therefore, researchers are developing innovative ingredients for use in compound feed to increase its nutritional value.

For instance, Lecithin or Phospholipids are naturally present compounds of plants and animals that are incorporated into compound horse feedstuff. The ingredients aid the healing of ulcers, enhance memory, and offer other health benefits as well.

Key Takeaways:

The global compound horse feedstuff market is forecast to reach a market valuation of US$ 11,797.3 M illion by the end of 2033.

is forecast to reach a market valuation of by the end of 2033. Based on ingredient, cereals segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4,478.9 M illion by 2033.

by 2033. By form, pellets segment is likely to thrive at 3.5% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$ 4,634.1 M illion by 2033.

reaching a valuation of by 2033. The United States compound horse feedstuff market value is expected to reach US$ 3,840.6 M illion by 2033.

market value is expected to reach by 2033. The compound horse feedstuff market in China is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,411.4 M illion by 2033.

by 2033. Compound horse feedstuff demand in India is estimated to surge at 5.0% CAGR through 2033.

“Rising popularity of equestrian sports globally is likely to elevate compound horse feedstuff demand. To capitalize on emerging opportunities, manufacturers need to develop specialized feed formulations that meet the specific nutritional requirements of horses, while also keeping up with changing consumer trends and regulatory requirements,” - says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Have a conversation with Experts @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17238

Who is Winning?

Natura Tartufi, The Compound Horse Feedstuffs Co. d.o.o., Compound Horse Feedstuffs Northwest, Black Boar Compound Horse Feedstuff, LLC, Ramelli Corporation, Wiltshire Compound Horse Feedstuffs Limited, NORCINERIA LUCANA, The Compound Horse Feedstuff & Wine Co., Passione Toscana, La Maison Plantin, Arotz Foods, S.A., Katankura, LES FRERES JAUMARD, Pecan Ridge Plantation, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Tartufi Morra and others are the few leading compound horse feedstuff manufacturers profiled in the report.

These players are aiming at expanding their portfolios by developing new products. They also use strategies such as agreements, advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers to stay relevant in the market.

For instance,

Allen & Page offers proper non-genetically modified horse feed to follow up on the non-GMO trend.

Purina Strategy Healthy Edge (2020): This feed from Purina is designed to provide balanced nutrition for active and athletic horses. It contains a blend of fibers and fats to support digestive health and provide sustained energy.

Get More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global compound horse feedstuff market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the compound horse feedstuffs market based on product type (performance, senior/old, professional, mare & foal, and others), form (pellets, crumbles/cubes, and powder/mash), and ingredient (cereals, supplements, cakes/meals, and others), across various regions.

Didn't find the data you are looking for?

Our experts provide you with customized reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17238

Market Segmentation:

By Form:

Pellets

Crumbles/Cubes

Powder/Mash



By Product Type:

Performance

Senior/Old

Professional

Mare & Foal

Others



By Ingredient:

Cereals

Supplements

Cakes/Meals

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.1.1. Supply Side Drivers

3.1.2. Demand Side drivers

3.1.3. Economic Side Drivers

3.2. Restraints

4. Value Chain Analysis

4.1. Operating margins at each node of the supply chain

4.2. List of Active Market Participants

5. Global - Pricing Analysis

5.1. Price Point Assessment by Region

5.1.1. Manufacturer-Level Pricing

5.1.2. Distributor Level Pricing

5.2. Price Point Assessment By Product

5.3. Price Forecast till 2033

Buy now to gain access to detailed information about each segment@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17238

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain:

Compound Feed Market Size: The global compound feed market size is poised to exhibit monumental growth from 2023 to 2033. According to the research report published by FMI, the global market is projected to cross a valuation of US$ 418 Billion in 2023.

Organic Feed Market Share: The global organic feed market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 7.2 Billion in 2022. Demand is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, to reach a valuation of US$ 14.3 Billion by 2032.

Animal Feed Ingredients Market Trends: According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global animal feed ingredients market recorded year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.1% and is accounted for US$ ~38.8 Billion in 2021. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of ~3.0% to reach the value of US$ ~58.6 Billion in 2032.

Trace Minerals in Feed Market Value: The trace minerals in feed market is expected to register 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Sales of trace minerals in feed are rising expected to rise from US$ 552.67 Billion in 2023 to US$ 926.04 Billion by 2033.

Animal Feed Probiotics Market Sales: The animal feed probiotics market value is expected to total US$ 3,594 Million in 2023, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). The revenue from sales of animal feed probiotics is expected to reach US$ 6,784.3 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Cattle Feed Market Analysis: The global market for cattle feed is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 125.8 Billion in 2032 reaching a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Hog Feeder Market Forecast: The hog feeder market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 1,530 Million in 2023 and it is anticipated to surpass US$ 2,516 Million by 2033. The demand for hog feeders is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Cattle Feeder Market Overview: By 2033, a steady CAGR of 3.5% is anticipated for the industry. According to FMI, the revenue share of the cattle feeder market is expected to rise from US$ 2,980 Million in 2023 to US$ 4,204 Million by 2033.

Feed Supplements Market Demand: The global market for feed supplements is expected to experience a growth rate of 5.5% during the 2023 to 2033 forecast period. According to this study published by Future Market Insights, the market value of feed supplements is anticipated to stand at US$ 3,100 Million as of 2023.

Feed Phytogenic Market Growth: The feed phytogenic market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 782.3 Million in 2023. The market is projected to surpass US$ 1,142.13 Million by 2033. The adoption of feed phytogenic is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs