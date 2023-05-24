CPG Welcomes Rich Napolitano as Senior Vice President and Executive Director
I am thrilled and honored to be staying with the Health Center Movement and working alongside the talented team at CPG and at the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers.”BOSTON, MA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CommonWealth Purchasing Group announced that Rich Napolitano joined the organization as Executive Director and Senior Vice President, effective April 24, 2023.
Rich will be joining CPG from Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, where he was Senior Vice President of External Relations and Chief Strategy Officer, among other key roles in the organization, for 9 years. Rich will be bringing his experience in strategy, business development, community relations, and legislative affairs to CommonWealth Purchasing Group.
Additionally, Rich’s experiences that will benefit CPG moving forward include:
His work advocating for the health and well-being of the community throughout the Greater Lawrence region. As a representative of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, Rich participated in initiatives at the local, state, and national levels furthering the mission of the Health Center Movement and expanding access to quality health care to those most in need. Rich and his team at GLFHC raised the health center profile considerably and raised unprecedented private and public support for the organization.
Locally, Rich served on the City of Lawrence Mayor’s Health Task Force, and nationally he served as the Chair of the National Association of Community Health Center’s (NACHC) Grassroots Advocacy Initiative and as Chair of NACHC’s Healthcare for the Homeless Committee.
His work as the primary spokesperson for GLFHC, representing his health center in public and national forums, engaging and forging relationships with key stakeholders in the media, local business and community leaders, as well as local, state, and national legislators.
About CommonWealth Purchasing Group:
CPG, established in 1998, is an independent group purchasing organization (GPO), meaning we contract directly with each of our vendors; this allows us to establish, manage and maintain every aspect of our program. We have carefully designed every policy and procedure for maximum effectiveness within your fields.
Our organization was founded with a mission to free up time for our members, expand patient access, and improve services along the way. This allows you to focus on your organization’s mission
