Spectracide® Brand Launches Premium One-Shot™ Weed & Grass Killer Line

New Spectracide One-Shot™ Weed & Grass Killer kills broadleaf and grassy weeds down to the root after just one application, with visible results you can see after just one application. The power is in your hands to keep your landscape in line – unleash it with Spectracide® lawn and garden products.

Powerful new formula kills tough weeds from leaves to roots and prevents regrowth for up to 60 days.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When weeds get tough, Spectracide® lawn and garden products get tougher. This growing season, you can leave the heavy lifting to new Spectracide One-Shot™ Weed & Grass Killer products, the latest weed-killing weapons at your disposal from Spectracide® brand, a leader in home pest control.

Spectracide One-Shot™ Weed & Grass Killer offers control over unwanted weeds and grasses to keep your landscape in line. Available exclusively at The Home Depot, this powerful new formula kills broadleaf and grassy weeds down to the root after just one application, with visible results you can see the same day. Spot treat weeds popping up in and around patios, walkways and driveways to kill and prevent regrowth for up to 60 days.

KEY FEATURES:

• Visible results the same day – Enters plants through the leaves and moves down to the roots.

• Kills tough weeds – Controls broadleaf and grassy weeds – even tough varieties, including dandelion, clover and plantain.

• One shot kills the root – Kills emerged weeds and unwanted grass and prevents plant growth for up to 60 days.*

• Non-selective control – Kills weeds and grass anywhere you treat – use around driveways, sidewalks, gravel areas, patios, parking areas, walkways, fence lines, curbs and mulch or rock landscape beds.

• Rainproof in one hour*

The new Spectracide One-Shot™ Weed & Grass Killer line is available in 32 fl oz and 40 fl oz concentrate sizes for larger areas, as well as a convenient ready-to-use 32 fl oz trigger sprayer and a refillable 1 gallon size that includes the Spectracide® AccuShot® continuous power sprayer with extendable wand.

“Homeowners are looking for simple-to-apply, fast-acting solutions that take the guesswork out of yard work,” said Javier Andrade-Marin, President of the Spectrum Brands Home & Garden business unit, maker of Spectracide® lawn and garden products. “With up to 60 days of control in one application, our premium One-Shot™ Weed & Grass Killer line is formulated to make it easier than ever to take command of your outdoor space.”

To learn more about Spectracide One-Shot™ Weed & Grass Killer products, visit spectracide.com.

*Based on proper application and weather conditions

About Spectracide Products

The power is in your hands to keep your landscape in line – unleash it with Spectracide® lawn and garden products. Our easy-to-use, fast-acting insect, lawn disease and weed control solutions help you tame lawn and landscape invaders with incredible pest-punishing power. For more information, visit www.spectracide.com

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, and small household appliances. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature's Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!®, OmegaOne®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, Liquid Fence®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, BLACK+DECKER®, PowerXL®, Emeril Lagasse®, and Copper Chef®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™