Milking Robots Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Delaval, GEA Group AG, Lely Holding

Milking Robots Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Milking Robots market to witness a CAGR of 16.85% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Milking Robots Market Breakdown by Type (Pail Milking Robots, Pipeline Milking Robots, Plshy Bone Milking Robots, Others) by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Milking Robots market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.34 Billion at a CAGR of 16.85% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.14 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Milking Robots Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Milking Robots market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Delaval (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Lely Holding S.A.R.L. (Netherlands), SCR Dairy Inc. (Israel), S.A. Christensen & Co. (Denmark), Fullwood Ltd (United Kingdom), Afimilk Ltd (Israel), Boumatic LLC (United Kingdom), Hokofarm Group B.V. (Netherlands), Dairymaster Ltd (United Kingdom)
Definition:
Milking robots are automated milking machines that allow farmers to milk their cows without human intervention.
Market Trends:
Increasing demand for automation in the dairy industry
Market Drivers:
Rising demand for dairy products worldwide
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of the dairy industry in developing countries
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Milking Robots Market: Pail Milking Robots, Pipeline Milking Robots, Plshy Bone Milking Robots, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Milking Robots Market: Hardware, Software, Services
Delaval (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Lely Holding S.A.R.L. (Netherlands), SCR Dairy Inc. (Israel), S.A. Christensen & Co. (Denmark), Fullwood Ltd (United Kingdom), Afimilk Ltd (Israel), Boumatic LLC (United Kingdom), Hokofarm Group B.V. (Netherlands), Dairymaster Ltd (United Kingdom)
