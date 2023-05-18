Manchin Announces $1.6 Million for Five West Virginia AmeriCorps Vista Programs

May 18, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the National Service Congressional Caucus, announced $1,627,436 for five West Virginia AmeriCorps VISTA programs. The funding will support 102 AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers based in Charleston, Mullens and Morgantown.

“AmeriCorps VISTA is an invaluable partner to empowering our community members and tackling many of the issues West Virginians face,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased these five programs are receiving awards, which will match motivated volunteers to impactful and rewarding service opportunities that are aligned with local priorities. As a proud supporter of AmeriCorps and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support these programs across the Mountain State.”

AmeriCorps VISTA is a national service program that provides full-time members to nonprofit, faith-based and other community organizations, and public agencies to create and expand programs that support communities across the country. Today, nearly 8,000 AmeriCorps VISTA members serve throughout the country—working to fight illiteracy, improve health services, create businesses, increase housing opportunities, bridge the digital divide, and strengthen the capacity of community organizations.

Individual programs listed below: