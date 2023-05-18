Manchin Announces More Than $20 Million to Upgrade West Virginia Water, Wastewater Infrastructure

May 18, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $20,868,000 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for 16 West Virginia projects. The funding will support critical improvements to water and wastewater infrastructure across the state.

“In order to ensure all West Virginians have access to clean, safe water, we must continue to upgrade and improve our water and wastewater infrastructure across the state. The USACE continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and I’m pleased to announce these 16 new investments,” said Senator Manchin. “As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to bolster water and wastewater infrastructure across the Mountain State.”

Individuals awards listed below: