Manchin Announces More Than $20 Million to Upgrade West Virginia Water, Wastewater Infrastructure

May 18, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $20,868,000 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for 16 West Virginia projects. The funding will support critical improvements to water and wastewater infrastructure across the state.

“In order to ensure all West Virginians have access to clean, safe water, we must continue to upgrade and improve our water and wastewater infrastructure across the state. The USACE continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and I’m pleased to announce these 16 new investments,” said Senator Manchin. “As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to bolster water and wastewater infrastructure across the Mountain State.”

Individuals awards listed below:

  • $1,900,000 Town of West Union Wastewater System Improvements Project, Town of West Union, Doddridge County
  • $1,780,000 City of Pennsboro Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project Phase I, City of Pennsboro, Ritchie County
  • $1,650,000 Town of Newburg Wastewater System Improvements Project, Town of Newburg, Preston County
  • $1,600,000 Town of Carpendale Sanitary Sewer Project, Town of Carpendale, Mineral County
  • $1,600,000 City of Kingwood Wastewater System Improvements Project, City of Kingwood Sanitary Sewer Works, Preston County
  • $1,348,000 Pond Creek Water Extension Project, Wood County
  • $1,300,000 – Statts Mills Road Water Extension Project, Jackson County
  • $1,250,000 – City of Spencer Water Distribution System Improvements Project, City of Spencer, Roane County
  • $1,250,000 – Mt Zion Water System Improvements Project, Calhoun County
  • $1,100,000 – Madams Creek Waterline Extension Project, Summers County
  • $1,100,000 Town of Wayne Wastewater Treatment Plant Project, Town of Wayne, Wayne County
  • $1,000,000 Greenbrier County Phase II Waterline Extension Project, Greenbrier County
  • $1,000,000 Davy Water Treatment Plant Upgrade Project, Town of Davy, McDowell County:
  • $1,000,000 Reedy Middle Fork Water Extension Project, Town of Reedy, Roane County
  • $1,000,000 Purgitsville Water Extension Phase 3 Project, Hampshire County
  • $990,000 – Sarvis Fork Water Extension Project, Jackson County
