Data Exfiltration Market Opportunities 2023-2030 | Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Symantec
Data Exfiltration Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Data Exfiltration Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Data Exfiltration market to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Data Exfiltration Market Breakdown by Application (BFSI, Government and Defense, Retail and eCommerce, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Others) by Type (User Activity Monitoring, Antivirus/Anti-malware, Firewall, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), Encryption, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Data Exfiltration market size is estimated to increase by USD 0.5 Billion at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 0.8 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Data Exfiltration Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Data Exfiltration market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Palo Alto Networks (United States), Fortinet (United States), Symantec (United States), McAfee (United States), Cisco (United States), GTB Technologies (United States), Trend Micro (United States), Check Point Software Technologies (United States), Zscaler (United States), Sophos (United States)
Definition:
Data exfiltration is the unauthorized transfer of data from a computer or network to an external location or recipient. The data may be stolen through various means, such as hacking, phishing, malware, or physical theft. The data exfiltration market refers to the market for products and services designed to prevent, detect, and respond to data exfiltration incidents.
Market Trends:
Increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks leading to data exfiltration incidents.
Market Drivers:
Growing awareness of the financial and reputational costs of data breaches and cyber attacks, motivating organizations to invest in data exfiltration prevention solutions.
Market Opportunities:
Increasing demand for cloud-based data exfiltration prevention solutions as more organizations move their data and applications to the cloud.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Data Exfiltration Market: User Activity Monitoring, Antivirus/Anti-malware, Firewall, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), Encryption, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Others
Key Applications/end-users of Data Exfiltration Market: BFSI, Government and Defense, Retail and eCommerce, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Others
