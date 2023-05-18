Mushroom Cultivation Market: A Breakdown of the Industry by Technology, Application, and Geography

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for edible mushrooms due to various health benefits is a key factor driving revenue growth in the global mushroom cultivation market

Market Size – USD 16.65 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%, Market trends – High demand from APAC region ” — Emergen Research

The global mushroom cultivation market size is expected to reach USD 22.78 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The research conducts a detailed analysis of historical and current market circumstances in order to precisely project the outlook of the Global Mushroom Cultivation Market throughout the forecast period (2021–2028). The study focuses on potential growth opportunities and constraints that the leading industry participants might experience over the course of the full forecast period. The global health crisis's impact on the market's overall growth is thoroughly examined in the research.

The global mushroom cultivation market size is expected to reach USD 22.78 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady increase in demand for mushrooms is a key factor driving growth of the global mushroom cultivation market. According to various research, edible mushroom have medicinal properties and act as an antioxidant, anticancer, antiallergic, cardiovascular protector, and others.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Monaghan Mushrooms, Walsh Mushrooms Group, Mycelia, South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Smithy Mushrooms Ltd., Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH, Italspwan, Mushroom SAS, Fujishukin Co. Ltd., and Societa Agricola Porretta

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Some key findings in the report:

In January 2019, South Mill Mushrooms and Champ's Mushrooms combined forces to create the leading mushroom producer and supplier in North America. This agreement helped South Mill Mushrooms meet rising demand in all mushroom marketplace segments throughout the United States and Canada.

Button mushroom segment is expected to register a relatively higher revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for button mushrooms due to nutritional properties and easy availability.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share in the global mushroom cultivation market. This can be attributed to increasing consumptionof mushrooms and adoption of more modern mushroom cultivation processes in countries in the region.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Button Mushroom

Cremini Mushrooms

Oyster Mushrooms

Others

Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Composting

Spawning

Casing

Pinning

Cropping

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Fresh

Dried

Canned

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Mushroom Cultivation market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Mushroom Cultivation in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Mushroom Cultivation in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Mushroom Cultivation?

