The Margin Street Inn Opens Newly Renovated Carriage House

Rhode Island's Impeccable, Elegant and Historic Margin Street Inn Opens Newly Renovated Carriage House
We are so excited to share the restoration of the Carriage House. Our grounds are so unique and beautiful, this just adds more to the magic of the Margin Street Inn.”WESTERLY, RI, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Margin Street Inn announced today the opening of the newly renovated Carriage House on its 6 acre Riverfront site. This marks the third building to be meticulously restored in a multi-year effort to preserve the beauty and elegance of the former Perry Homestead on the banks of the Pawcatuck River.
— Innkeeper Sarah Cooper
The Carriage House was the Perry Homestead's former three-car garage which has been transformed into is a wonderfully open flexible space perfect for any event: baby and wedding showers, rehearsal dinners, birthday parties, family gatherings or corporate retreats. The Carriage House can host sit down events for up to fifty -five people and gatherings up to a hundred utilizing the spacious patio and lawn in front. The Margin Street Inn, with its elegant and impeccable interior design room restorations and Greek and Colonial Revival turn-of-the-century style, itself can sleep 20 in the ten beautifully decorated guest rooms, making it an ideal location for making a weekend out of it.
The Margin Street Inn is committed to preserving the historic beauty of the Perry Homestead and its history within the town of Westerly, RI. The restoration of the Carriage House is part of a larger effort to reimagine the entire property in the twenty-first century. The Carriage House is now open for family gatherings, weddings, and events. It features a large open floor plan with an outdoor patio and a spacious lawn.
