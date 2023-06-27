Niwa Aesthetics & Wellness Introduces EON: A Smarter Body Contouring Experience
EON is the first touchless, robotic device in the Chicago Suburbs and is advancing body contouring.
Here at my practice, Niwa Aesthetics & Wellness, our patients are always looking for one-and-done treatment with instant results.”CHICAGO RIDGE, ILLINOIS, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Niwa Aesthetics & Wellness is pleased to announce that they will be featuring EON treatments using autonomous robotic technology, a first of its kind in Chicago Ridge. This will allow them to offer their patients a non-invasive body contouring treatment that permanently eliminates fat cells without the downtime of a surgical procedure. EON treatments have a high patient satisfaction and are ideal for patients trying to target those stubborn areas of fat that diet and exercise cannot improve.
— Dr. Yaw Donkoh
"Here at my practice, Niwa Aesthetics & Wellness, our patients are always looking for one-and-done treatment with instant results," said Dr. Yaw Donkoh, the medical director at Niwa Aesthetics & Wellness.
Currently, EON is FDA cleared for flanks and full abdomen, which is backed by years of research and industry-leading scientist and doctors; EON leverages innovative touchless technology that targets unwanted stubborn fat. With its state-of-the-art robotic precision, EON can simultaneously deliver laser energy and cooling for a more comfortable treatment experience without post-treatment care or downtime.
EON is an FDA-cleared 1064nm laser used for non-invasive fat reduction of the abdomen and flanks. The device is designed with touchless, autonomous technology that maps the patient's topography for personalized treatments. The device utilizes over 40 safety sensors for advanced patient safety, including skin proximity and temperature detection. EON heats adipose tissue to a temperature of approximately 123.8° F, inducing cell death or apoptosis. The state-of-the-art jet impingement cooling system maintains the external skin temperature to around 103.1°F for a comfortable patient experience.
WHO Is A Candidate For EON?
Patients looking to permanently reduce stubborn fat in the upper / lower abdomen or flanks.
Patients looking for a non-invasive solution for body sculpting that doesn’t interrupt their normal daily schedule.
Patients with manageable BMI of 30 or less
No Contraindications and Precautions acknowledged
Patients able to “Pinch an inch” in the treatment area
Provider studies show that patients experienced a 21.6 - 25 percent average fat reduction after a single 60-minute abdominal treatment, while some patients lost as much as 40 percent. According to Dr. Donkoh, "With EON, patients begin noticing results a few weeks after their initial treatment with full results achieved after three months."
To find more information about Niwa Aesthetics & Wellness and book an EON consultation, visit their website at https://www.niwaaestheticsandwellness.com/ or call (708)671-NIWA.
About Niwa Aesthetics & Wellness:
Dr. Yaw Donkoh was motivated to establish Niwa Aesthetics and Wellness Spa in order to deliver the best therapies available for his patients. He has always been passionate about fitness and wellness, and is especially inspired and fascinated by nature. This became especially relevant as he developed an interest in the art of bonsai and the love for more natural, alternative aesthetic treatments bloomed. In addition to being double board certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management, he is also a Certified Strengthening and Conditioning Specialist. Dr Donkoh is confident that Niwa will provide safe and highly effective treatments for you; to enhance your natural features, improve your overall health and boost your confidence as you strive to achieve your personal best.
About Eon:
The EON system is a body contouring laser technology that specializes in targeting and reducing unwanted stubborn fat. Clinical study participants experienced an average of 21.6% fat loss after one 60-minute treatment on their upper abdomen. Laser energy, simultaneous cooling, and touchless technology combine to provide an unsurpassed patient experience delivered with efficacy, efficiency, and ease. Eon treatments are ideal for people with areas of stubborn fat that diet and exercise cannot remove. Ideally, the body mass index (BMI) is below 30. See if EON is right for you!
Dr. Yaw Donkoh
Niwa Aesthetics & Wellness
+1 708-671-6492
services@niwaaestheticsandwellness.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram