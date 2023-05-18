Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market to Reach $5.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global agriculture biological testing market is driven by factors such as increased adoption of molecular diagnosis, growing importance of soil testing, increased use of biopesticides and biofertilizers, and expansion of the organic food industry.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market by Product Type (Bio Pesticides, Bio Fertilizers, Bio Stimulants), By End-User (Biological Product Manufacturers, Government Agencies, Plant Breeders, Outsourced Contract Research Organization): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global Agriculture Biologicals Testing generated $2.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $5.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The global agriculture biological testing market is driven by factors such as increased adoption of molecular diagnosis, growing importance of soil testing, increased use of biopesticides and biofertilizers, and expansion of the organic food industry. However, limited infrastructure and cultural linguistic barriers are restraining the market growth. On the contrary, biological pest control, plant tissue testing, and nutrient management planning are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the global agriculture biological testing market owing to decreased investment in research and development in some regions as a result of economic uncertainty.

Despite challenges, the pandemic also presented opportunities for the Agriculture Biological Testing market. As consumers have become more concerned about the safety and quality of their food, the demand for testing services has increased.

The bio pesticides segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the bio pesticides segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global agriculture biological testing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The major trend in the agriculture biological testing market for bio pesticides is the development of new methods and technologies. However, the bio fertilizers segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032, The use of bio fertilizers in agriculture has increased in recent years as farmers and growers seek sustainable and environmentally friendly ways to grow crops.

The Biological Product Manufacturers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end-users, the biological Product Manufacturers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global agriculture biological testing market revenue and is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032. The same segment is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In this market, biological product manufacturers are playing a crucial role by offering innovative solutions that help in enhancing crop yield and productivity while minimizing the impact of chemical fertilizers and pesticides on the environment.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global agriculture biological testing market revenue, owing to the growing demand for sustainable agriculture and the need to ensure food security. In addition, the increasing number of crop diseases and the development of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are also contributing to the growth of this industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032. The region is the most populated region in the world and food safety has become a major concern due to the presence of foodborne diseases.

Leading Market Players: -

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

Bionema Limited

Anadiag Group

Syntech Research Group

Staphyt SA

Laus GmbH

ALS Limited

RJ Hill Laboratories Limited

Eurofins APAL Pty Ltd

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global agriculture biological testing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

