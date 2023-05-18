On a Mission to Space Travel: FlightHub Group Launches Giveaway to Send Justfly Customers to Attend Live SpaceX Rocket Launches

Online travel company FlightHub Group announced today the beginning of a social media giveaway campaign to send Justfly customers to witness a SpaceX rocket launch in person.

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, CANADA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online travel company FlightHub Group announced today the beginning of a social media giveaway campaign to send Justfly customers to witness a SpaceX rocket launch in person. The giveaway is inspired by FlightHub Group’s focus on innovation and their mission to create meaningful experiences through travel.

FlightHub's American brand, JustFly.com, launched the giveaway program on its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram social media platforms today. US residents can enter monthly to win two roundtrip tickets to a SpaceX rocket launch.

We believe in creating new, exciting travel experiences – and we believe that space is the future of travel. What better way to combine those two passions than with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the launch of a SpaceX rocket at Kennedy SpaceCenter?” said FlightHub Group CEO Chris Cave.

The first giveaway is running from May 18 through May 27, with the winners to be announced on May 28. The winners will attend a live SpaceX launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral Florida on June 3, when a SpaceX Falcon 9 will launch a Dragon 2 spacecraft on a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Consumers can sign up through Justfly’s social media platforms, with various ways to win including commenting and sharing posts.

“We believe the joy of travel stems from its boundless opportunities for exploration. That’s why when it comes to the future of travel, nothing seems out of reach. Where are we going next? Wherever our imagination takes us. We’re all about fulfilling experiences of a lifetime, and that’s why we look forward to providing more adventurous experiences like this one for our customers in the future,” said Cave.

About FlightHub Group

Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, FlightHub Group owns and operates FlightHub and Justfly, two of North America’s leading online travel agencies. We make travel accessible, allowing more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. With millions of customers served annually, our goal is to empower travelers with the most affordable flights, optimal itineraries and exceptional customer service. Our industry-leading booking technology has created over 30 million connections since 2012.

