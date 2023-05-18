Questex’s Sibec to Bring the Fitness Industry of the Americas Together in 2024 in California

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sibec Americas, the leading one-to-one event for the fitness industry, today announces the 2024 event will take place at The Langham Huntington in Los Angeles, California. The event supports fitness industry facilities and their supply companies in North, Central, and South America.



Sibec Americas concluded its event May 7-10 at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with over 1500 one-to-one meetings between premier global suppliers and owners and operators of health and fitness facilities in the Americas.

Sibec continues to be America’s leading one-to-one event and combines the unique, personalized, intimate concept with organized networking activities and events, receptions, and exceptional education, this year led by unparalleled industry voices, such as Laurie Smith of ACAC, Mike Feeney of NEV, Christopher Montoya of Valley Fitness, Josh Rider of YouFit, Jarrod Saracco the Health Club Doctor, and more.



“While recruiting for this year’s event, we received incredible interest from all over the Americas and we unfortunately had to turn people away due to space limitations,” said Rob Shannon, Jr., Global Director of Sibec. “We will continue to support as many industry buyers and suppliers as we can hold, but it’s vital to register early in order to save room for your business. In the interest of time, space, and the value of intimate networking, we have limitations to how many companies can participate.”



For more information on Sibec Americas, click here.

