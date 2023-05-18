Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,877 in the last 365 days.

Latest News: Ada Limón to Reveal Poem for NASA Europa Clipper Mission During Live at the Library in June

During Live at the Library in June, U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón — recently reappointed for a historic two-year term — will unveil her original poem written for the NASA Europa Clipper mission. Plus, celebrations for the Juneteenth holiday will honor African American folk music and photography. Celebrate Pride with a concert saluting Billy Strayhorn on June 8, and view a display of LGBTQ+ collection items in the Great Hall.

Click here for more information.

 

You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

You just read:

Latest News: Ada Limón to Reveal Poem for NASA Europa Clipper Mission During Live at the Library in June

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more