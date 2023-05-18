Eight-Bedroom Finca with 360-Degree Views in Mallorca, Spain to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Finca Son Boyet, Mallorca, Spain Lush gardens create an atmosphere of absolute privacy Eight-bedroom finca in the immediate vicinity of Artà 360-degree views of the mountains and the Mediterranean Exterior saltwater swimming pool and an open cistern

In cooperation with Klaus Bernhoeft of Sonrisa Real Estate Mallorca, Finca Son Boyet will auction in June.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mediterranean Sea stretches for miles beyond Finca Son Boyet, creating a backdrop for this private Mallorcan oasis. With a pre-sale estimate of €2.5M–€6M, the property is scheduled to auction With Reserve next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Sonrisa Real Estate Mallorca. Bidding is scheduled to open 20 June and culminate on 27 June online via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Mountain ranges and the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean Sea stretch for miles beyond Finca Son Boyet, creating a backdrop for this private Mallorcan oasis. Thick gardens throughout the 20-plus-hectare estate create a pocket of privacy. Olive and pine trees line the winding drive, welcoming you to the estate. The estate pairs modern architecture with a traditional twist, while the design fulfills the promise of luxury. The finca surrounds a vast entrance hall and a central roofed courtyard with access to two kitchens, a library, a formal dining room, and three bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. An exterior swimming pool, an open cistern, and a waterfall promise endless entertainment. A lift connects the ground floor with a private apartment housing three bedrooms and three bathrooms on the first floor. In another wing of the Finca there are an additional two separate bedrooms and bathrooms. Gather for cocktails or an alfresco dinner on the rooftop terrace, where 360-degree ocean and mountain views beyond the village showcase Mallorca.

"We are thrilled to partner with Concierge Auctions and present this remarkable property for auction in the vibrant city of Mallorca. Through Concierge Auctions' innovative platform, our seller gains unparalleled control over their property's sale, from choosing the auction date to benefiting from an extensive marketing campaign that ensures maximum exposure within an accelerated timeline” states Kalus Bernhoeft, listing agent. “This collaborative approach guarantees complete transparency throughout the entire process”

In northeast Mallorca, Artà is renowned for its charming streets, historic landmarks, and natural landscapes. Natural beaches with wide swaths of sand are ideal for swimming and sunbathing. Artà’s historic landmarks pair with its cultural heritage. Step backwards in time in the Santuari de Sant Salvador, a 14th-century church perched on a hillside above Artà; or the Talayotic Settlement of Ses Paisses, with ancient ruins dating back to the Bronze Age. Golf awaits just beyond Artà, from the Capdepera Golf with its Mediterranean views, to mountaintop Son Servera Golf, one of the island’s most historic courses.

Finca Son Boyet is available for showings daily 2-5PM and by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

