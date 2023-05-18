MDC offers free trotline clinic June 8-9 at Truman Lake

Body

Clinton, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free clinic on how to catch catfish on trotlines on Thursday, June 8, and Friday, June 9 at the Sparrowfoot Campground on the Grand River Arm of Truman Lake. This two-part clinic will help newcomers learn how to build, set, and run trotlines. All materials to build a trotline will be provided. Space is limited.

The first session will be from 3 to 8:30 p.m. on June 8. Ginger Miller, MDC conservation educator, and Chris Brooke, MDC fishery management biologist, will teach the sessions. Participants will learn about catfish biology, catfishing regulations, how to build trotlines, and how to set and run the lines in the lake. They will also get an overview of rod and reel catfishing at the lake. Participants will go out onto the lake in MDC boats with instructors to set their lines.

The June 9 session will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Participants will go out in MDC boats with instructors to run the trotlines and remove fish. There will also be demonstrations on how to clean catfish to prepare for cooking.

This clinic is open to participants ages 7 and older. All participants must have a valid fishing permit, and for Missouri residents that includes those ages 16 to 64. Personal flotation devices will be provided and must be worn while on the boats. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Aj.