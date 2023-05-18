Meeting Notice: The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners To Meet on Thursday, May 25th, 2023

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on Thursday, May 25th at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be held virtually. Agenda items include general board business and proposed regulation changes for Animal Control Facilities. For more information, please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862 or at Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.
