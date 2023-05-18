Travel Advisory: Traffic Pattern Change Coming Friday on Route 104 Bridges Over I-295 in Smithfield

On Friday, May 19 the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to shift travel lanes to the right in both directions around a construction zone in the center of the Farnum Pike (Route 104) bridges over I-295 in Smithfield.

The bridges – one over I-295 North and the other over I-295 South – are in fair condition but in need of repairs to keep them from becoming structurally deficient. They are part of a $16.2 million, 10-bridge preservation project in Smithfield. On these particular bridges, RIDOT will be making repairs to the bridge joints and their decks, using a phased approach to keep two-way traffic flowing on the bridge during construction.

The traffic pattern will be in place until mid-summer, followed by another phase of construction on the south side of the bridges. When finished this fall, RIDOT will repave the bridges.

The bridges carry approximately 5,000 vehicles per day. The entire project will be done this fall.

The Bridge Group 10 Bridge Preservation Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act.