Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Pornography Charges In Somerset County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CRISFIELD, MD) – Troopers arrested a Crisfield man this morning after an investigation developed evidence of possession and distribution of child pornography in Somerset County.

The suspect is identified as Daniel Alexander Elliott, 25, of Crisfield, Maryland.  Elliott is charged with 16 counts of possession and nine counts of distribution of child pornography. Troopers served an arrest warrant on Elliott this morning and transported him to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack, where he is being held pending an initial appearance in front of a District Court Commissioner.

Beginning in May 2023, the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region initiated an investigation into possession of child pornography. On May 17, 2022, troopers served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s cellphone revealed numerous of images of child pornography which were being distributed via social media.  

The case remains under investigation…

    Daniel Alexander Elliott

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

