Skin Graft Market (Product, Graft Thickness) - Reach $1.67Bn by 2028 at 7% CAGR with Autologous Segment Driving Growth During 2021–2028 | The Insight Partners

The skin graft market growth driven by the increasing numbers of burn injuries, and rising prevalence of skin cancer and diabetes. In 2020, the autologous segment accounted for the largest share of the global skin graft market. The market growth for this segment can be attributed to the wide use of autologous grafts for treating open burns and wounds.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research report on " Skin Graft Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Graft Thickness, Application, Equipment, and End User and Geography”, the global market size is projected to reach US$ 1,673.5 million by 2028 which was valued at US$ 985.4 million in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2028.





Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001099





Growth Strategies by the Key Players Operating in the Skin Graft Market:

Sep 2020 - MiMedx Group, Inc. launched EpiCord Expandable, the latest advancement in its portfolio of products. At the core of this technology is EpiCord, which has demonstrated clinical efficacy in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers.

May 2019 - The company received contract for the PuraPly Antimicrobial (PuraPly AM), Apligraf, Dermagraft, NuShield and other products advanced wound care. Vizient, is one of the largest health care performance improvement company with over 3,100 hospital and health system members.

Apr 2019 - Smith and Nephew has acquired skin substitute manufacturer Osiris Therapeutics for US$ 660 million. This acquisition is expected to expand Smith and Nephew's portfolio in advanced wound management.

Jan 2019 - The RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL System) was launched in the United States by AVITA Medical for the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients aged 18 and up.

Skin grafting is a surgery involving the transplantation of skin using various types of skin graft. Skin grafts are also used to treat extensive wounding or trauma and burns. Skin graft is small patch of skin, which is removed from skin of the other part of the patient’s body by a surgery. The patch of skin is transplanted or attached to the injured sit or the burnt site.

Diabetes is among the most common health conditions prevalent across the globe. According to the International Diabetes Federation’s (IDF) IDF Diabetes Atlas Ninth edition 2019, ~463 million adults were living with diabetes worldwide. The prevalence is estimated to be 700 million by 2045—nearly 79% of adults living with diabetes in low-and-middle incomes countries worldwide. Among the prevalence of diabetes, the proportion of type 2 diabetes is increasing at a much faster rate. According to the IDF, 374 million are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the coming future. Among diabetic patients, wound healing is prolonged, which increases the risk of skin infections if it is not healed within a particular time. ~25% of diabetic patients are likely to develop foot ulcers once in their lifetime that often need advanced diabetic wound care. Therefore, there is an increase in demand for skin grafts to treat or cover diabetic foot ulcers by eliminating the chances of contracting skin infections. Thus, the high prevalence rate of skin cancer and diabetes is expected to drive skin graft market in the near future.





Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Skin Graft Market Growth Report (2021-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001099





Several in organic approaches, such as product launches, and expansion in the skin graft, have resulted in the growth of the market. Likewise, inorganic strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, and collaboration have help the company to strengthen its revenue, which allows the company to hold a strong position in the market.

Skin grafts are ideally preferred post-surgery for skin cancers. Skin grafts are generally referred for local postoperative radiotherapy (PORT) to ensure closure of surgical bed created during radiotherapy . According to Cancer Research UK, ~15,400 new melanoma skin cancer cases are registered in the UK every year, accounting for 42 new cases every day. Incidence rates for melanoma skin cancer are projected to rise by 7% in the UK between 2014 and 2035, to 32 cases per 100,000 people by 2035. Likewise, according to the recent statistics published by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in 2020, 19.3 million new cancer cases were registered, excluding 18.1 million for nonmelanoma skin cancer. Thus, an increase in the prevalence of skin cancer is likely to contribute to skin grafting in the coming future.





Global Skin Graft Market Share Report, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 985.4 Million in 2020 Market Size Value by USD 1,673.5 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 203 No. of Tables 138 No. of Charts & Figures 84 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Graft Thickness, Application, Equipment, End User and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew, AVITA Medical, MiMedx, Organogenesis Inc, Tissue Regenix Group, Zimmer Biomet, De Soutter Medical, Nouvag AG





Browse key market insights spread across 203 pages with 138 list of tables & 84 list of figures from the report, "Skin Graft Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Autologous, Allogeneic, Xenogeneic, Prosthetic, and Isogeneic), Graft Thickness (Split-Thickness, Full-Thickness, and Composite Graft), Application (Burns, Extensive Wound, Skin Cancer, and Other Applications), Equipment (Dermatome, General Surgical Instruments, Consumables, and Others), and End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Dermatology Clinics) and Geography" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/skin-graft-market





The increasing number of burn injuries has pushed healthcare systems to implement burn care programs and management services. For instance, Saudi Arabia has implemented a burn care program under which 17 burn care facilities are distributed across the country. The organizations in the country are actively enforcing burn care treatment to enhance skin grafting. For instance, the Burn Unit and Plastic Surgery Department of Prince Sultan Military Medical City’s (PSMMC) burn care services have included a skin grafting program and long-term rehabilitation. Thus, the increasing number of injuries has contributed significantly to the growing demand for skin graft treatments, which is expected to continue during the forecast period leveraging the market’s growth.

World Health Organization (WHO), American Burn Association (ABA), US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Cancer Research UK, International Diabetes Federation’s (IDF), Canadian Skin Care Foundation, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW),) are among the major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the skin graft market.





Speak To Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPHE100001099





Skin Graft Market Segmentation:

By Product

Autologous

Allogeneic

Xenogeneic

Prosthetic

Isogeneic

By Graft Thickness

Split-Thickness

Full-Thickness

Composite Graft

By Application

Burns

Extensive Wound

Skin Cancer

Other Applications

By Equipment

Dermatome

General Surgical Instruments

Consumables

Others Market

By End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dermatology Clinics

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SCAM



Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Smith & Nephew

AVITA Medical

MiMedx

Organogenesis Inc

Tissue Regenix Group

Zimmer Biomet

De Soutter Medical

Nouvag AG









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Skin Grafting System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Skin Analyzers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Skin Toner Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Skin Tightening Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: