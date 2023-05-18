OTC Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Market to Surpass US$ 100 Billion by 2032; Capsules to be Most Sought After Component: Fact.MR Report

OTC Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market By Form (Liquid, Powder, Tablet, Capsule) By Function (Immune Health, Digestive Health, Heart Health, Bone & Joint Health) By OTC Channel (Pharmacies, Online Sales, Modern Trade Sales) and by Region- 2032

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market for OTC vitamin & dietary supplements provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global OTC vitamin & dietary supplements market is projected to grow at a staggering 6% value CAGR, reaching US$ 181 Billion, following an assessment period ranging from 2022-2032. As per a newly published report on this industry by Fact.MR, a valuation of US$ 101.11 Billion has been anticipated during FY 2022.

From 2017-2021, demand for OTC Vitamin & Dietary Supplements flourished at a growth rate of 5.8%, concluding at US$ 95.4 Billion. Increasing adoption of self-medication for primary health issues treatment and rising preference for dietary supplements in daily consumption is expected to boost the sales of OTC vitamins & dietary supplements.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=61

Increasing awareness among consumers of the nutritive benefits & health advantages of these products and sales of vitamins & dietary supplements are expected to grow in emerging economies. OTC vitamins and dietary supplements market trends and rising disposable income and financial expansion have a significant impact on the performance of OTC vitamins & dietary supplements.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global OTC vitamin & dietary supplements market to expand nearly 2x from 2022-2032

Capsules are the most sought-after component, flourishing at a 6.1% CAGR

By Distribution Channel, the Sale of OTC Vitamin & Dietary Supplements in pharmacies is likely to register a CAGR of 5.8%

The U.S to emerge as one of the most opportunistic markets, witnessing a significant growth rate throughout the forecast period 2022-2032

Increasing Popularity of probiotics and health supplements among millennials for enhanced immunity and better digestion is likely to Fuel the market growth of OTC Vitamin & Dietary Supplements over the Forecast period. comments an analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent service providers are taking advantage of the rapidly digitizing landscape to introduce new services equipped with cutting-edge innovative technology. Some notable developments are as follows:

In April 2022, Pharmavite announced a program to provide investments or partnerships to companies developing OTC mental wellness and supplement alternatives to achieve development and commercialization targets.

In September 2021, BioFit introduced its latest probiotic weight loss supplement that consists of a mixture of lactobacillus bacteria strains and is intended to treat metabolic imbalances for detoxification and inflammation reduction.

In March 2021, Sanofi agreed to divest an integrated portfolio of its anti-inflammatory drugs to Fidia Farmaceutici, a privately-held company headquartered in Italy. This transaction continues Sanofi’s ongoing strategic transformation by simplifying its portfolio and streamlining to enhance profitability.

In December 2021, Nestlé agreed to acquire privately-held Atrium Innovations, a global leader in nutritional health products, from a group of investors led by Permira Funds for USD 2.3 billion in cash. Atrium’s 2022 sales are expected to reach almost USD 700 million.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=61

Key Companies Profiled

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Reckitt Benckiser LLC

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Sanofi S.A.

Atrium Innovations Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co.

Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc.

Dil Limited.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Key Segments in OTC Vitamin & Dietary Supplements Industry Research

By Form : Liquid Supplements Powder Supplements Tablet Supplements Capsule Supplements

By Function : Immune health Digestive Health Heart Health Bone & Joint Health

By OTC Channel : Pharmacies Online Modern Trade



Regional Analysis For OTC vitamins and dietary supplements Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the rest of APAC; the rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/61

Key Questions Covered in the OTC Vitamins and dietary supplements Market Report

What is the projected value of the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements factors Industry in 2023?

At what rate will the global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements factors market size grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth of OTC vitamins and dietary supplements factors?

Which region is expected to lead in the global OTC vitamins and dietary supplements factors market By 2032?

Which are the factors driving the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements factors Industry during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the OTC vitamins and dietary supplements factors market during the forecast period?

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Vitamins and Derivatives Market: Latest industry analysis on vitamins and derivatives market Fact.MR estimates global vitamins and derivatives production to cross 139,450 Mn tons in 2021. However, demand will remain less at under 135,550 Mn tons.

Gummy Vitamins Market Analysis: In 2023, the global gummy vitamins market is expected to account for a valuation of US$ 4.3 billion and further climb to US$ 6.9 billion by the end of 2033. Worldwide demand for gummy vitamins is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Maternity Vitamins and Supplements Market Outlook: Demand for Maternity vitamins and supplements will witness steady recovery in the short term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.The market is expected to reach up to USD 1198.16 Million by end of 2032. The prenatal vitamins market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Demand for vitamin E : Expanding at a CAGR of 5.3%, the global vitamin E market is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 2.2 billion in 2023 to US$ 3.7 billion by 2033. Tocopherols are in high demand in the food and beverage, cosmetics, and animal feed industries due to their rich antioxidant properties, high level of efficiency, and easy availability.

Sales of vitamin shots : The global vitamin shots market is valued at US$ 577.2 million in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% to reach US$ 934.2 million by the end of 2032. Sales of vitamin shots accounted for nearly 20% of the global vitamins market at the end of 2021.

About Fact.MR