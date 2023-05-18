Westhill Secures a $13.5M round to Build the Future of Managed Repair

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhill Global, a technology company that provides an end-to-end digital experience for managing repairs following a property claim, today announced a $13.5M preferred round of funding led by a large strategic investor.



The round also included existing investors Eos Venture Partners, Luge Capital, and NYCA Partners. Westhill is gaining a strong position in the $50 billion managed repair market by enabling property owners to connect and work with top-quality contractors to quickly recover after a property loss, while cutting costs to insurance carriers.

The investment follows record growth at Westhill during 2022, which has been a difficult economic environment in which many private companies have found it challenging to raise capital.

“This funding confirms that our new and existing investors believe that we are solving key problems in the journey to get property owners back to normal after suffering a property loss. By working with our insurance carrier partners and contractor network, all while continuing to innovate with our best-in-class technology platform, we are driving significant growth in value for stakeholders,” said Kevin Reilley, CEO of Westhill. “As we expand our relationships with top insurance carriers and continue to build our team, we will remain focused on delivering the best customer experience—one that is transparent and easy for both residential and commercial property owners across the U.S.”

“Having led the Series A investment in Westhill in 2019, we are more excited than ever about the technology and ecosystem that Westhill has built, and are thrilled that they are proving value in the market. With this additional investment, they will continue to innovate and push boundaries in the property repair space for the benefit of carriers, contractors and property owners,” said Jonathan Kalman, Founding General Partner, Eos Venture Partners.

This latest round of funding will help Westhill continue to achieve exceptional growth, provide customers and partners with new features and enhancements to streamline the property claims and repair experience, and support the company’s path to profitability.

About Westhill

Westhill provides digital solutions for the property & casualty insurance industry, focused on delivering an exceptional claim experience. Westhill leverages smart technology to connect insurance carriers, contractors, and policyholders, while providing customers choice and removing inefficiencies from the claim process. Advocates in the power of connection, Westhill believes all successful experiences need a foundation grounded in transparency and shared value, principles that are woven throughout each facet of Westhill’s business model. For more information, visit www.westhillglobal.com.

Contact:

media@westhillglobal.com