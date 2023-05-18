TSplus International Meeting 2023: An Unforgettable Return After Two Years of Restrictions

/EIN News/ -- DUBROVNIK, Croatia, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus, a leading provider of secure remote access and application delivery solutions, recently hosted its highly anticipated International Meeting 2023 in Dubrovnik, marking a remarkable return to in-person gatherings after two years of Covid-19 restrictions. The event brought together representatives from TSplus' 10 major regions, celebrating their outstanding achievements and unveiling a roadmap for the future.



Last month, TSplus hosted its first post-pandemic International Meeting in Dubrovnik. With the majestic President Valamar Hotel as the backdrop, TSplus rewarded the hard work and dedication of its regional partners by inviting them and their families for a luxurious stay. Over the course of a week, approximately 80 attendees enjoyed a unique blend of knowledge sharing, camaraderie, and unforgettable experiences in the beautiful country of Croatia.

The International Meeting served as a platform for exchanging valuable insights and success stories, reinforcing TSplus' commitment to excellence in the field of remote access solutions. Attendees engaged in a series of activities, including a thrilling zipline adventure over the stunning Adriatic Sea, an exhilarating jeep safari, a captivating island cruise, and indulgent tastings of local delicacies such as oysters and fine wines.

TSplus Unveils a Vision for Success and Innovative Growth

The event highlighted TSplus' exceptional achievements in 2022 and unveiled an exciting roadmap for 2023. During the meetings, participants gained invaluable insights into the company's strategic plans, innovative product developments, and future expansion goals. This includes targeting Southeast Europe, French-speaking African countries, and potential opportunities in Northern Europe and China.

TSplus' founder and CEO, Dominique Benoit, emphasized the vision of TSplus as the ultimate solution for IT Administrators, providing state-of-the-art cybersecurity, affordable remote support, and centralized network monitoring.

"We are thrilled to have finally reunited in person and celebrate the successes of our dedicated regional partners," said Dominique Benoit. "The International Meeting has energized us with fresh ideas and perspectives that will shape TSplus' future growth and further strengthen our position as a global leader in remote access solutions."

For example, TSplus announced plans to introduce seamless connectivity for Android devices, expanding the versatility of its remote support solution. Additionally, the development of Mac OS compatibility for Remote Support was showcased, allowing users to control PCs using Mac devices.

TSplus is extending an invitation to IT professionals worldwide to join its esteemed network of partners. Becoming an official TSplus Partner offers a unique opportunity to benefit from cutting-edge technology, comprehensive support, and lucrative business opportunities. Interested individuals and organizations are encouraged to contact sales@tsplus.net or visit the official TSplus Partners page at https://tsplus.net/partner-program/ for more information.

About TSplus : TSplus is a leading provider of secure remote access and application delivery solutions. With a strong focus on innovation, TSplus delivers powerful yet easy-to-use solutions that enable businesses to enhance productivity, improve cybersecurity, and streamline IT operations. Trusted by organizations of all sizes and industries, TSplus provides secure remote access, seamless application delivery, and robust network management tools, empowering businesses to thrive in the modern digital landscape.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a348c3ad-f2a6-46ed-9138-a91613c18a2f