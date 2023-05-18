Pontis Group, an investment and advisory firm for the lower middle-market, adds Clay Callan to its leadership team
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pontis Group, an investment and advisory firm focusing on the Lower Middle-Market based in the Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas region, today announced that Clay Callan has joined the company as Partner, effective May 1, 2023.
Mr. Callan is an experienced private equity (PE) operating executive who has transformed several companies to higher profitability. Most recently Clay served as President and COO at Covercraft Industries, an automotive aftermarket manufacturer and distributor. Clay and the team improved operations to double EBITDA and generate significant value for shareholders at exit. Previously, Clay improved results at other PE backed companies and served as Operating Partner for the Highland Capital Management’s private equity team where he partnered with the Safety Kleen to realize a 4x return at exit. Clay started his career as an Operations Leader at GE and held leadership roles at CNH Industrial and Cardinal Health.
“I am pleased to have joined Pontis Group and am looking forward to working with Vijay to create value in the companies we acquire,” said Clay Callan. “Vijay and I share a common interest in wanting to see US manufacturing grow as companies seek to minimize supply chain risk and leverage technology to improve their competitiveness. Given our background from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University, we will leverage our complementary skills, experiences and networks to create value in the lower middle market.”
“Clay and I come from different backgrounds and sector expertise. This is an additive combination that we will use to run our playbook for value-creation in the segments we are targeting. I am pleased that he has joined the team to exploit the many tailwinds and macro factors influencing the industrial sector,” said Vijay Rao. “The nature of competition and other challenges facing companies in the lower middle-market have evolved rapidly and it requires cohesive deployments of lean and digital transformation to continue to be relevant and differentiated. I am looking forward to working with Clay and leveraging his deep insights gained from being a successful PE operator.”
More about Pontis Group:
Pontis Group is an investment and advisory firm and is actively seeking control acquisitions in the industrial sector in the lower middle market. The firm is supported by several capital providers who are aligned with our investment criteria and value-creation theses. Our advisory side of the business focuses on business transformation to drive exponential growth and margin expansion. Our clients are companies who need to transform their business through digitalization, remove waste in their processes and deliver benefits from superior operational acuity. The firm consists of a team of senior practitioners of M&A, Strategy, Innovation / Technology, Operations / Lean and Commercialization who have demonstrated success and established their credentials in global companies of various sizes, at various stages of growth and operating in multiple geographies.
Mr. Vijay R. Rao
