VACUTEK is Bucher Municipal’s New Full-Line Dealer for Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

VACUTEK, LLC is excited to offer a full product line from Bucher Municipal offering a full range of products.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 -- VACUTEK is Bucher Municipal's New Full-Line Dealer for Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with locations and a field service network to provide unparalleled product support.

VACUTEK, LLC is excited to offer a full product line from Bucher Municipal offering a full range of products for municipal, contracting, construction, and airport applications, including a fully electric compact sweeper. When it comes to technology and equipment that can clean in a sustainable and efficient manner, Bucher Municipal leads the way.

“Bucher sweeper products are at the forefront of vacuum, mechanical, and air regenerative technology and the VACUTEK team is very excited to be partnered with Bucher Municipal. Product support is paramount, and customers can expect nothing less than a team that is obsessed with providing an unapparelled service experience.” Says VACUTEK President, Billy Holliday.

“Customers can count on VACUTEK to provide new retail, rental, and flexible rental purchase options backed with parts and service to keep your job on track.” Says VACUTEK Product Manager, Steven Anthony.

“We take pride in giving you access to the highest quality products and services while offering our quick, no-hassle approach that keeps you working more, growing more, and earning more while you enjoy our unparalleled product quality and personalized service.” Says VACUTEK General Manager, Gregg Reid.

ʺBilly Holiday, Gregg Reid, Steven Anthony, and the Vacutek team will only strengthen our presence in the street sweeper and sewer cleaning equipment market in the Carolinas and Georgia.ʺ - Todd Parsons, General Manager of Bucher Municipal North America, Inc.

Billy and his team at Vacutek will join Bucher Municipal Sales Development Representative Bri Dimce to expand Bucher Municipal’s commitment to provide Endless Cleaning Solutions.

For questions or inquiries please contact Vacutek: Marketing@vacutek.com

About Bucher Municipal
Bucher Municipal is more than a manufacturer of street sweepers and sewer cleaning equipment.
Cities and contractors turn to Bucher Municipal when they feel frustrated and stuck being pigeonholed into cleaning their streets and sewers with no other options while failing to meet stormwater compliance. We free cities from this trap of one size fits all by supplying and supporting a full product line to fit every sweeping and sewer cleaning challenge better than any other manufacturer on Earth.

For more information about Bucher Municipal solutions, visit our website at https://www.buchermunicipal.com/us/en

Billy Holiday
Vacutek
Marketing@vacutek.com

VACUTEK is Bucher Municipal’s New Full-Line Dealer for Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

