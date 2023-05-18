UnitedLex Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Oversee and Expand Market Opportunities

T.J. Gill to lead litigation and investigations teams in a period of dynamic growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex , a leading data and professional services company for legal, today announced the appointment of Timothy “T.J.” Gill as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this strategic role, Gill will lead the Litigation and Investigations development teams and play a pivotal role in driving value creation for the company’s customers.

With over 22 years of experience in legal tech, Gill is a recognized industry leader with a proven track record of successful client development leadership at OpenText, where he served as Vice President of North American Sales for the last four years, Catalyst Repository Systems, RealLegal.com, and Odyssey Development. An invaluable addition to the company’s senior leadership team, Gill brings a wealth of expertise and leadership in developing and implementing development strategies that have led to value creation for customers both in and outside of the legal space.

“Joining UnitedLex gives me the unique opportunity to work with global teams who know how the right mix of expertise, data science, and intelligent analytics can deliver winning outcomes for legal and contribute to the strength and competitive advantage of the business,” said Gill. “I look forward to expanding UnitedLex’s footprint in litigation and investigations to identify new opportunities and strengthen client relationships.”

The appointment of Gill comes on the heels of a brand refresh and new website launch that reflect the company’s modern, data-centric approach. “It has never been more important to demonstrate our capabilities and commitment to leading-edge solutions that impact the bottom line,” noted Dan Reed, CEO. “With the addition of T.J., we are well-positioned to continue our growth trajectory with excellence in service delivery for our clients.”

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value for high-performing law firms and corporate legal departments in the areas of digital litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations. Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction, and digital business synergy. Our team of 3,000+ legal, data, and technology professionals supports our clients from operational centers around the world.

