Stem Sued for Securities Law Violations: Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) for securities law violations.

What is this all about?

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Legacy Stem suffered from material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting; (2) the Company had overstated Legacy Stem's and its own post-Merger business and financial prospects; (3) Stem's software revenue did not make up 100% of the Company's services revenue; (4) Stem had overstated the benefits expected to flow from its AP partnership; and (5) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading.

Shares of Stem, Inc. stock dropped more than 14% on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Stem, Inc. stock between March 4, 2021 and February 16, 2023, and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is July 11, 2023. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

