Media Advisory: Canadian and Global Rallies Unite Against Executions in Iran

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) will be joining and supporting groups across the globe that are organizing events to protest the executions and unjust rulings taking place in Iran. The Association is dedicated to standing with the families affected by these atrocities, to be their voice, and raise awareness.

In addition to 10 Canadian locations (listed below), there will also be events in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, and the USA.

The events are taking place on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Updates and additional information for each event, including those outside of Canada, can be found here:
https://rally.ps752justice.com/

Please see below a summary of Canadian events.

  • Calgary, AB: 2:00pm MDT at the Peace Bridge

  • Halifax, NS: 1:00pm ADT at Peace and Friendship Park

  • Montreal, QB: 1-3:30pm EST march from McGill University, Roddick Gates to Place du Canada

  • Nanaimo, BC: 2:00pm PST at the intersection of Terminal Ave and Community St

  • Ottawa, ON: 11:00am EST at the National Gallery of Canada

  • Sudbury, ON: 1:00pm EST at Bell Park, York Street parking lot

  • Toronto, ON: 1:00pm EST at Queen’s Park, Equestrian Statue

  • Waterloo, ON: 11:00am-1:00pm EST march from South Gate of University of Waterloo towards Uptown Waterloo

  • Winnipeg, MB: 2:00pm CST at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights

  • Vancouver, BC: 2:00pm PST at the Vancouver Art Gallery

For media inquiries, please contact:
Navaz Ebrahim
navaz.ebrahim@ps752justice.com


