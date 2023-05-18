Contemporary Art at the Cannes Biennale 2023 during the Cannes Film Festival time

CANNES, FRANCE, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 the art contemporary art can be also seen. The MAMAG Modern Art Museum is organizing the exhibition “Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale” from May 19th to 21st, 2023. Almost 60 artists from different countries were selected for the exhibition. The exhibition was curated by the curator and director of the MAMAG Modern Art Museum Heinz Playner. You can see sculptures, paintings, digital art and photography. The exhibition takes place in the Salle Californie of the Hotel Juliana Cannes.

The exhibition features artworks by Tanja Playner, Rebeccah Klodt, Janusz Tworek, Julia McClurg, Zofia Farrell, Rusudan Petviashvili, Carmen Rieger, Lea Edwards, Pilar Rivero, Irene van Celestine, Carol Estes, Nico Biso, Girly Picasso, Sophia Xinman Wang, Keith Edwards, Brigitte Dequeker, Pari Ravan, Fer Zannol and other artists.

Artist Tanja Playner explores new perspectives and objects in her painting style. She divides the motif into several parts and often places the upper and lower body perpendicular to one another, but on different objects. This creates a new view of space and perspective.

Pari Ravan is an Iranian-born and France-based artist. With her sculptures with cat heads and human bodies, she is well known in France, but also in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Her artworks are in private collections and several museums.

Works of art by Rebeccah Klodt impress with their abstract implementation, which the artist draws from her environment. Artworks by Lea Edwards are abstract and playful. The artist integrates colorful colors of nature into her artworks.

Artist Carol Estes was influenced by the natural beauty of Southwest Oregon's Redwood Coast region, the beauty and freedom of the Pacific Northwest Coast, the landscapes of Texas, and the spiritual environment of New Mexico. She translates these inspirations into her abstract artworks.

Julia McClurg (born 1967) is a contemporary artist from the United States living in Costa Rica. In her most recent work, McClurg explores issues of identity in relation to art history, as well as our everyday interactions with mainstream culture and social media.

The artist Nico Biso also realizes himself in abstract art. His artwork is a direct spontaneous dialogue between the creator and the canvas. Keith Edwards is often inspired by his surroundings and explores new media in his art. His digital processing of the artworks gives the everyday a new perspective in art.

Brigitte Dequeker, Professor of Management Economics, has been painting since 1994. Expressing the beauty of nature in all its forms (figurative or abstract), she draws inspiration from the worlds of science fiction and heroic fantasy, where anything is possible in imaginary worlds .

Girly Picasso takes inspiration from Picasso for the shape. She uses the bold and vibrant color schemes more typical of Henri Matisse to explore her love of retro styling and her passion for all things random, capricious and whimsical. Rusudan Petviashvili's artworks can be admired at the National Museum of Art of Georgia, the National Museum of Adjara (Batumi) and the Museum of Art (Kutaisi). Margaret Thatcher also received an artwork by the artist in 1987. Works by Rusudan Petviashvili can be seen at the Contemporary Art Biennale in May.

Janusz Tworek's artworks are emotional, expressive and surrealistic. The authentic implementation of the works is important to the artist.

The themes of the paintings by Iren van Celestine extended to incorporate portraits, figurative, animals and seascapes. Alluring and enticing fluidity of her expressionist figurative silhouettes seductively reveal personal and subjective emotional reactions and attracts interest of wide variety of audience.

Artworks by Zofia Farrell will also be on display at the Cannes Biennale. The works of Zofia Farrell are characterized by a balanced implementation. Greek mythology, Thai art history also contributed to her art.

Sophia Xinman Wang is an international Eco-Environmental Artist, Ph.D., Visiting Professor, Visiting Scholar of Stanford University, currently works as Executive Director of the Global Art Competition for Nature and Art Conservation Biodiversity, a project hosted by the UNESCO World Academy of Young Art, and an artist in Yunnan Province, China Deputy Director of the Association's Comprehensive Materials Art Committee. Sophia Xinman's artistic works are refreshingly blended in various forms of contemporary Chinese ink painting, Yunnan heavy-color painting and mixed-material painting. Dongba script is a part of Xinman's works that make up the characters and animals in the picture.

Vernissage will take place on May 19th from 7pm to 9pm.

Opening days of the Contemporary Art Cannes Biennale on May 20th and 21st:

20 May 2023: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

21 May: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m

Location:

Juliana Cannes Hotel (Hall California)

14, Avenue de Madrid,

06400 Cannes, France

